The Dodgers make the trip to San Francisco to face the Giants! The Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the MLB, while the Giants have struggled to find consistency this season. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers-Giants prediction, odds, and pick for Saturday.

Dodgers-Giants Projected Starters

Tyler Glasnow vs. Tyler Rogers

Tyler Glasnow (8-5) with a 2.88 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched seven innings and gave up two runs on two hits with zero walks and 10 strikeouts in a Dodgers win.

2024 Road Splits: (2-2) 2.45 ERA

Tyler Rogers (1-2) with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Appearance: Pitched one inning and gave up zero runs and two hits with one walk and zero strikeouts in a Giants win.

2024 Home Splits: (1-0) 1.31 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Giants Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -215

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Giants

Time: 7:15 pm ET

TV: FOX / NBC Sports Bay Area / Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers were the team with the biggest expectations heading into this season and are living up to them. They have a 51-29 record so far and have been good, but were expected to be even better than they have been. Their offense is a top-three unit, while their pitching is a top-five unit in the MLB. On offense, there are stars with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Max Muncy. Their pitching is then led by Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Gavin Stone on the mound.

The Dodgers are starting Tyler Glasnow on the mound where he has an 8-5 record, a 2.88 ERA, and a 0.87 WHIP. Through 100 innings, Glasnow has allowed 33 runs on 62 hits with 25 walks and 135 strikeouts. The Dodgers are 10-6 in the 16 games that he has started this season. Glasnow has been great in his role as the Dodgers' ace. The Giants have an average offense, so Glasnow has an opportunity to take advantage of that in this series.

The Dodgers have the most talent on offense in the MLB, and they are sitting with a .255 batting average, which is fifth in the MLB. This is after they finished with a .257 batting average last year. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts lead the way in the important batting categories. Ohtani leads in batting average at .322, in home runs at 25, in RBI at 61, and in total hits at 100. Finally, Betts leads in OBP at .405. The Giants have been decimated by injuries to their pitching staff, so this is a favorable matchup against their bullpen for the Giants.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have been up and down this season towards a 39-43 record. They most recently lost a game that broke a three-game winning streak. The Giants have been very good behind the plate on offense but then their pitching has struggled and ranks near the bottom of the MLB. Matt Chapman, Thairo Estrada, Michael Conforto, Jung Hoo Lee, and Jorge Soler make up the bulk of a very talented batting lineup. Their pitching needs to be better, but Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, and Jordan Hicks have been solid to varying degrees for the Giants, despite the staff's struggles overall. The Giants have talent, but they need to figure things out.

The Giants have been decimated by injuries to their pitching staff. They are most likely going to going to start Tyler Rogers on the mound. He has a 1-2 record, a 2.84 ERA, and a 1.05 WHIP. He has allowed 12 runs on 37 hits with three walks and 27 strikeouts through 38 total innings. In his 41 appearances this season, the Giants have gone 26-15. Hicks has been a huge key for the Giants in the bullpen this season. The bullpen is going to get a difficult matchup against the Dodgers offense behind the plate.

The Giants' offense has been average this season. They are 14th in team batting average at .244 after finishing last season with a .254 average. The offense is led by Thairo Estrada, Heliot Ramos, and Matt Chapman in almost every important batting category. Chapman leads in batting average at .235, in OBP at .317, and in total hits at 71. Then, Ramos leads in home runs at 10 and Estrada leads in RBI at 39. The Giants have been okay at best on offense, but this is a difficult matchup against Tyler Glasnow for the Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have the advantage in this game. Glasnow has been an ace, while the Giants are injured in the pitching staff and have not played well even in the bullpen. The Dodgers have the most talented offense in the MLB, while the Giants have been a mixed bag behind the plate. The Dodgers should win and cover in this game on the road.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-120)