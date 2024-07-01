Brazil and Colombia will be facing off for first in the group, as many expected at the start of the tournament. There were some concerns after Brazil began with a tie to Costa Rica, but they handled Paraguay to do everything except confirm their advancement to the knockout stage. Brazil has a six-goal advantage in differential over Costa Rica. Hypothetically, Brazil would need to lose by three, and Costa Rica would have to beat Paraguay by four to knock the Brazilians out of the tournament. It is time to continue our Copa America odds series with a Brazil-Colombia prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Brazil started the tournament with a brutal 0-0 draw with Costa Rica, but you knew they’d make a statement in their second match against Paraguay. It took 35 minutes for Brazil’s first goal, but the goals came quickly once the dam broke. Vinicius Junior scored to open it up, then Savio scored again eight minutes later. Vinicius Junior took advantage of an extended stoppage time to score again before the half, and then Lucas Paqueta scored the fourth goal on a penalty kick at the 65-minute mark.

Colombia continued their international dominance with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica. The Costa Ricans were a concerning team thanks to their recent form and 0-0 draw with Brazil, but Colombia on a Luis Diaz penalty kick in the 31st minute to open the scoring. Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba scored back-to-back goals in the second half to get Colombia the 3-0 victory.

Here are the 2024 Copa America odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Copa America Odds: Brazil-Colombia Odds

Brazil: -125

Colombia: +340

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 goals: +105

Under 2.5 goals: -135

How to Watch Brazil vs. Colombia

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: FS1, TSN

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Brazil Will Win

Brazil rediscovered their scoring touch in their last match, which could be trouble for Colombia. Colombia allowed just one goal over their first two matches, but this game with Brazil will be different. Colombia may have an unbelievable run since 2022, but this will be one of the best offenses they will face.

Brazil’s struggles against Costa Rica didn’t seem as bad when you realize they possessed the ball 74% of the time and had 19 shot attempts. Brazil didn’t dominate nearly as much against Paraguay, possessing the ball just 55% of the time, tying them in shots, and having just two more shot attempts.

Soccer can be a funny sport, as Brazil had a tight game on paper with Paraguay and beat them 4-1, but dominated Costa Rica and tied them 0-0.

Why Colombia Will Win

It’s hard to bet against Colombia at this point. They haven’t lost since February 1st, 2022, and their last game against Costa Rica felt like a scenario where they could finally struggle. Colombia dominated them in a way that Brazil could only dream of, setting the stage for another victory for Colombia in this matchup.

Colombia didn’t come all this way to drop this final match and lose first in the group to Brazil. The Colombians knew this would be the eventual challenge and they’ll be ready to assert their international dominance.

Final Brazil-Colombia Prediction & Pick

Brazil’s defense didn’t look too promising against Paraguay, letting them get 15 shot attempts and six shots on goal. If they put in this effort against Colombia, their offensive attack will be too much for the Brazilians to handle. It could be a high-scoring affair as the teams will trade blows to get first place in the group, and the over looks like a great play.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Brazil-Colombia Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 Goals (+105)