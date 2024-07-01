NHL Free Agency begins in less than 24 hours, and team are hard at work trying to improve their roster. The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Max Domi to a new contract earlier in the day Sunday. They continued talking with veteran winger Tyler Bertuzzi throughout the day, as well. However, it seems as if the two are going their separate ways.

Bertuzzi will not be returning to the Maple Leafs, according to TSN insider Darren Dreger. Dreger notes that the winger's value on the open market has out priced Toronto. The TSN insider expects the 29-year-old to land a four-year contract in NHL Free Agency. Additionally, Bertuzzi is expected to earn north of $5 million a season on his new deal.

If Tyler Bertuzzi does not return to the Maple Leafs, it ends a brief one-year tenure in Toronto. The Sudbury, Ontario native joined the organization on a one-year contract in NHL Free Agency last summer. He scored 21 goals and 43 points in the regular season. In the playoffs, he added one goal and four points as Toronto lost to his former team, the Boston Bruins, in the first round.

Why Tyler Bertuzzi, Maple Leafs are moving on

Bertuzzi had a slow start to life with the Maple Leafs. But he rebounded to finish record his fourth 20+ goal season in the last six seasons. Though his postseason performance didn't match his 2023 playoff campaign with the Bruins, the 29-year-old can still bring a lot to the table.

A 30-goal season with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22 led some to believe he was more of a scorer. However, Bertuzzi re-established his reputation as more of a power forward this year. He set new career highs in hits (98), blocked shots (44), and penalty minutes (53). That said, his defense leaves something to be desired. He recorded -0.6 defensive goals above replacement this past season, according to Evolving Hockey.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have rather limited cap space. At this time, Toronto has a little less than $13 million to spend in NHL Free Agency. Some of this money is going to go toward veteran defenseman Chris Tanev. The Maple Leafs traded for Tanev's signing rights in a deal with the Dallas Stars at the 2024 NHL Draft.

As a result, a Bertuzzi contract extension may not be feasible for Toronto. They are putting their available space toward a major need — a shutdown defenseman — while Bertuzzi can look for a big pay day elsewhere. In the end, it may be best for both sides to move on after just one season.