Does Donovan Mitchell have a girlfriend? Donovan Mitchell is an American basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA. Mitchell grew up playing high school basketball in New Milford, Conn.

He attended the University of Louisville to play college basketball. He was first-team All-ACC in 2017 and declared for the NBA Draft.

The Denver Nuggets chose Mitchell with the 13th overall pick. The Nuggets traded Mitchell to the Utah Jazz on draft night, and Mitchell played five seasons in Utah. On Sept. 1, 2022, Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji with three first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Mitchell had his best season as a pro in 2022-23 with the Cavaliers and will look to lead them further in the playoffs in 2023-24. Mitchell had been with Deja Lighty for the beginning section of his career.

Donovan Mitchell not only switched teams in 2022. He also changed the love interest in his life. After Mitchell and Lighty split, Mitchell was with Tinara Westbrook.

Mitchell and Westbrook seem to be no longer dating. Mitchell was formally on Westbrook's social media, but they haven't had any pictures together since January 2023.

Who is Tinara Westbrook?

Tinara is originally from Sunrise Beach, Mo. She was one of the “20 most eligible Atlantans of 2022” by Jezebel magazine and currently lives in Buckhead Heights in Atlanta.

Westbrook has 198,000 followers on her Instagram, and her company's page has 25,100 followers as of October 2023. She is also a global ambassador for the National MS Society, helping people suffering from multiple sclerosis.

Westbrook's company is Anna Santana Hair, a company that sells wigs. She was only 15 years old when she began the company.

They specialize in blonde hair and offer worldwide shipping. Tinara has expressed support for Mitchell through social media posts.

She's also posted several pictures from the NBA arenas she's been to. Her Instagram account is now clear of any evidence that she was dating Donovan Mitchell.

Who is Deja Lighty?

Deja Lighty is the daughter of late hip-hop star Chris Lighty. She went to Temple University for college, completing a degree in Sports Management.

Her first job was as an account executive with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ironically, the couple didn't last because of the distance when Mitchell was in Utah.

Now, Mitchell is a member of the Cavaliers, but Lighty has moved on to a different position. According to her LinkedIn, her last job was as a social media manager with Game Seven Media.

Lighty had been with Mitchell ever since he was drafted in 2017. Mitchell included Lighty in his social media post about getting drafted, calling Lighty his “partner in crime.” Reports of the couple's breakup started to come up in 2019. Distance was a major factor in the split.

Is Donovan Mitchell dating anyone?

The short-lived relationship with Tinara Westbrook seems to be Mitchell's last known shot at romance. Mitchell is heading into his second season with the Cavaliers and will be more focused on winning with the talent around him.

Rumors are swirling that Mitchell may not be a member of the Cavaliers for long, as he will leave in free agency. It's a poorly kept secret that Mitchell may be interested in returning to his home in New York.

If Mitchell can't ensure that he will stay in Cleveland for a long time, he's better off keeping his slate clean. When he can have more stability, there may be another Donovan Mitchell girlfriend post to make. Until then, Mitchell could be staying away from the dating scene.

