Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell currently has two full seasons remaining on his contract, after which he has a player option for the 2025-26 season. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggests there is pressure for the Cavs to extend Mitchell next offseason.

“I don't think under any circumstances he was ever considering extending this season, and I think the Cavs knew that when they traded for him,” Windhorst said. “I think the pressure point comes a year from now when he's got one year left on his contract.”

The Cavs gave up a haul in their trade for Mitchell a year ago: 2023 All-Star Lauri Markannen, Colin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps. In return, Mitchell had his most productive season and paired nicely with Darius Garland and the Cavs' huge front court duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Cleveland finished fourth in the Eastern Conference and lost 4-1 to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps believes Donovan Mitchell will never re-sign with the Cavs, and that Cleveland should trade him before he walks away from the franchise for nothing. Whispers of Mitchell joining the New York Knicks have circulated for some time now.

Losing Mitchell to free agency would be a devastating blow to a small-market team like the Cavs that gave up so much to get him. The safe move would be to cut bait and trade him now to maximize his return. If the Cavs choose to trade him a year from now on an effectively-expiring contract, his value will be lower.

However, Mitchell is 26-years-old and a phenomenal player that can do everything on both ends. Most importantly, he's a better player than anybody a team like Cleveland is likely to land anytime soon.