The Miami Dolphins added a decorated defensive weapon to their roster ahead of the NFL playoffs, with Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reporting that veteran pass rusher Justin Houston has inked a deal with the AFC East squad.

“Dolphins are signing veteran pass rusher Justin Houston, source says. Banged up at the edge, Miami adds an experienced player at that spot heading into the postseason.”

Dolphins add veteran help to defense ahead of the playoffs

The Dolphins made the move amid an injury-riddled stop unit that lost two of their most effective pass rushers to injuries, namely Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. The two combined for 17.5 of the the Dolphins' 56.0 sacks during the 2023 NFL regular season, but will not be on the field when Miami plays one of Houston's former teams on Saturday.

The Dolphins are scheduled to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs this coming weekend at Arrowhead Stadium, and they're hoping that Houston will not just provide depth but immediate impact on Miami's defense that finished the regular season ranked second-best in the league with a defensive sack rate of 8.97 percent.

Before joining the Dolphins, Houston played seven games for the Carolina Panthers in 2023 before being waived in December. He also had stints with the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens. But his best days in the NFL remain with the Chiefs, who had him in the fold for eight years. During his time with the Chiefs, Houston had four Pro Bowl nods and a First All-Pro appearance.