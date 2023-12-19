Justin Houston hasn’t played since Week 8 due to a hamstring injury. His Panthers career lasted only seven games.

The Carolina Panthers parted ways with one of the most experienced players on their roster, veteran linebacker Justin Houston. Houston was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, making him a free agent. He plans to play again this season but only for a contending team, per Adam Schefter.

Houston joined the Panthers in August on a one-year deal. He immediately became a starter and started each of Carolina's first seven games of the season. He hasn’t played since Week 8 due to a hamstring injury that put him on Injured Reserve in early November.

In those seven games, Houston recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and half of a sack. The Panthers went 1-6 with the lone win coming in what was the final game of Houston's time with Carolina, a 15-13 victory over the Houston Texans.

Houston, 34, has to prove that he is healthy enough to earn another contract for the 2o23 season. His workouts, if he gets any, will be met with a keen eye as teams try to determine whether the 13-year veteran can help them win in the playoffs.

With three weeks left in the regular season, it's likely that Houston won’t feature for a new team until the postseason. He could and probably will sign with the new team before the playoffs begin, but he might need time to get back into game shape after being on the mend for two months.

The Panthers have faltered this season and not even a player of Justin Houston's caliber could grab them an extra win or two in a season where they've been hard to come by. The 2-12 Panthers go back to the drawing board while Houston looks for a new home.