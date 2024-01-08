The Dolphins will be without Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker and Cam Goode for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Chiefs.

The Miami Dolphins got some tough updates on Andrew Van Kingel, Jerome Baker and Cam Goode, as all are out for Saturday's Wild Card game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

This depletes a lot of the depth at linebacker for the Dolphins this Saturday against the Chiefs. Andrew Van Ginkel is dealing with a foot injury, while Jerome Baker is dealing with a wrist injury. Cam Goode has a knee injury and is out for the season, while Baker is likely out for the season as well, according to Meirov.

The Dolphins spent much of the season looking like they were going to run away with the AFC South, but ultimately they blew their lead down the stretch, allowing the Buffalo Bills to win the division title on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. Had the Dolphins beaten the Bills on Sunday, they would be running back the same matchup this weekend in Miami for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Instead, the Dolphins will head on the road to play the Chiefs in what will be a cold, hostile environment. The Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers as the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs beat the Dolphins earlier this season, but Kansas City has not exactly looked the best down the stretch this season either. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top this Saturday. The Dolphins will have to overcome injuries on the defensive side of the ball to get a win.