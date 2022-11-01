Bradley Chubb traded to Dolphins from Broncos in blockbuster move

The Miami Dolphins have joined the fun ahead of the NFL trade deadline, dealing for Denver Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the Dolphins are sending a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and halfback Chase Edmonds to the Broncos. Meanwhile, Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick are headed to Miami.

Chubb had been the subject of a bevy of trade rumors over the last several weeks, with the likes of the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets circling the waters.

It had been previously reported that the Dolphins were one of two teams, along with the Jets, rumored to be willing to part with a first-round pick for Bradley Chubb.

As it turns out, the Dolphins were willing to trade much more than just a first rounder to get the Broncos star. Miami dealt the last of their remaining first-round picks from the deal with the San Francisco 49ers, one the franchise used to select quarterback Trey Lance.

Not only that, but preseason projected starting running back and free agent signee Chase Edmonds is heading to Denver, a nice pickup for the Broncos after the season-ending injury to Javonte Williams.

Bradley Chubb, a Pro Bowler back in 2020, was the fifth selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by Denver. He burst onto the scene with a 12-sack campaign as a rookie, but injuries have prevented him from authoring a worthy follow-up season to that breakout.

In Miami, Chubb should get plenty of pass-rushing opportunities, as the Dolphins have managed to tally just 15 sacks so far this year.

They paid a hefty price to get Bradley Chubb, though it could be worth it in the end.