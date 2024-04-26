It sure looks like Sean Payton absolutely loves the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In fact, there's even buzz that the Denver coach has found his Patrick Mahomes.
The Broncos took Nix with the no. 12 overall pick in the draft, giving them a potential starting quarterback after trading for Zach Wilson from the New York Jets. Denver moved on from Russell Wilson this offseason and really needed a new signal-caller to usher into a new era. With Wilson reportedly unlikely to start, the keys to the Denver offense will likely go
What is interesting to note about the Broncos' selection of Nix, however, is the fact that Payton has never drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds ever, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. With that said, it speaks volumes of how much the Broncos head coach holds Nix on a high regard.
Furthermore, Schefter shared an account on how Payton wanted to draft Mahomes with the no. 11 pick in 2017 before the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to take him at no. 10. With the Nix pick, Payton apparently believes he finally got his next Mahomes-like quarterback.
“Sean Payton wanted and intended to draft Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft, when he held the 11thoverall pick. He was ready to turn in the card. But before he could, the Chiefs traded up to the Bills' spot at No. 10 and took Mahomes one spot before Payton got him, leaving the Saints to draft Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Payton feels as strongly about Bo Nix as he did Mahomes,” Schefter revealed.
Bo Nix to Broncos
To be fair, the Bo Nix selection isn't a big surprise from the Broncos. They have been linked to Nix in the buildup of the 2024 NFL Draft, though there have been talks about them moving up in the draft to take JJ McCarthy. The Michigan standout ended up getting taken at no. 10 by the Minnesota Vikings.
Nix might be a bit of a reach at no. 12 for the Broncos, though. In ClutchPoints' final mock draft before the actual draft, Nix was projected to be a late first-round pick, landing on the Los Angeles Rams at no. 28.
We also graded the pick as a B, with Tim Crean of ClutchPoints noting that “picking Nix at 12 is too rich for my blood.”
At the end of the day, it's clear that Payton likes Nix and couldn't care less what others say about how they could have traded down from no. 12 and still get the quarterback they like. Besides, no one knows what could have happened had they trade down. Payton surely didn't want the quarterback he likes to fall out of his hands and repeat the same experience he had with Mahomes some eight years ago.
It remains to be seen how the Broncos will utilize Nix considering his lack of arm strength, but if we're talking about Payton, one can be assured that he'll try to maximize the quarterback's best abilities.