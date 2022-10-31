Report of Jets’ Bradley Chubb trade interest gets pushback

One day after piling up a season-high six sacks, a report came out stating the New York Jets are in the running to acquire Bradley Chubb before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported that a “well-plugged-in” general manager told him the Jets and Miami Dolphins are interested in the Denver Broncos stud edge rusher.

“To make that deal for a significant price, Miami or New York, or any team, would have to have a deal done with Chubb beyond this year,” King wrote in his “Football Morning in America” column.

However, this report is now receiving pushback. ESPN’s Rich Cimini says there’s “no interest” from the Jets on Chubb, with SNY’s Connor Hughes adding he wouldn’t expect a serious pursuit.

Chubb has 5.5 sacks this season and has played all eight games after a series of injuries the past several seasons. He had an NFL career-high 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018. The 26-year-old can be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Jets sacked Mac Jones six times in a 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. New York is 5-3 and a surprising playoff contender due in large part to the outstanding play of its defensive line.

Edge rusher Carl Lawson is healthy after missing last season with a torn Achilles. He has four sacks and 16 QB hits. Lineman Quinnen Williams has been a monster this season, playing to an All-Pro level with six sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

Despite his brutal game-changing late hit on Jones in the loss Sunday, defensive end John Franklin-Myers is having a strong season, as well. He is third on the Jets with 2.5 sacks and 10 QB hits.

If the Jets surprisingly acquire Bradley Chubb ahead of the trade deadline, it would be to further beef up the strongest part of the team. Right now, the area most in need of help before the deadline is the offense, which has struggled and now is without rising star Breece Hall at running back. Hall tore his ACL and is out for the season.