Jalen Ramsey’s career is in a new chapter after being traded to the Miami Dolphins. After proving to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and becoming a champion with the Los Angeles Rams, the 28-year-old is looking to help a star-studded Dolphins team become a true title contender.

After a rough season in whicih the Rams failed to reach the playoffs, Ramsey said that he will be keeping the receipts from people who think he’s washed up, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“Aight… We going to see what they got to say when we’re out on the field,” Jalen Ramsey said, via NFL Network. The Dolphins certainly like to hear that their big-time acquisition is intensely motivated. Ramsey also said that this team is the best he has ever been with, which should really get his teammates and fans pumped up.

Ramsey was named to the Pro Bowl last season and posted career career-highs in combined tackles (88), passes defended (18) and sacks (2.0) while tying his career-best in interceptions with four. Although his ability to cover wide receivers isn’t what it once was, he is still in his prime and should be a great player for a Dolphins defense that features other stars like Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb.

While Ramsey is excited for his new opportuniy, he also said that the Dolphins have a lot to prove. They have the talent to be a great team but have to show it on the field.