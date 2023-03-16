Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey dropped a bold take when he spoke on the talent of the Miami Dolphins roster, ESPN Miami Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“On paper, this is the best group I’ve been a part of,” said Ramsey. “We can speak it as much as we want to, we still have to go prove it.”

Jalen Ramsey, a six-time invitee to the Pro Bowl games and a three-time All-Pro, was a member of the Los Angeles Rams team that hoisted the Lombardi trophy in 2021. The Super Bowl roster included Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp and seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, among others.

The Rams went 12-5 in the regular season, taking wins over the 10-7 San Francisco 49ers and 13-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they paved their way to a Wild Card win over the Arizona Cardinals and a Super Bowl win over then-second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins’ roster features a member of the Hall-of-Fame All-2010’s team in wide receiver Tyreek Hill, a two-time Pro Bowler in linebacker Bradley Chubb and an All-Pro cornerback in Xavien Howard. Hill earned fourth place in Offensive Player of the Year Voting and ninth place in voting for the league’s MVP, taking spots ahead of Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Hill took to Twitter to share his reaction almost immediately after the Rams’ decision to trade Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

“Practice is going to be crazy now,” he wrote.

The Dolphins were able to bring in former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. on a two-year, $11 million deal. He earned 50 career games, he has recorded 230 total tackles, 137 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 14 defended passes, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.