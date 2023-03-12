Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL with a major Jalen Ramsey trade. Both teams made it clear how they value Ramsey and confirmed the direction of each franchise.

Miami traded a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Rams for Ramsey. The Dolphins got a star defender while the Rams built for the future.

Jalen Ramsey spent three and a half years in Los Angeles after being traded to the Rams in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in 57 total games for the Rams, making 209 tackles, 47 pass defenses and 10 interceptions. Ramsey won the Super Bowl in 2021 with LA

Over his entire seven-year NFL career, Ramsey has made 452 tackles, 92 pass defenses and 19 interceptions. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro nominee alongside his Super Bowl title.

As he goes from the Rams to the Dolphins, both teams were looking for two very different things in the trade. One team made out much better than the other.

What they gave

Jalen Ramsey had been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. After speaking with teams around the NFL, it became almost a foregone conclusion that Ramsey would be dealt. For the Rams, it came down to cap space and team fit.

Ramsey is set to make $17 million in 2023. The Rams, even after trading Ramsey, are almost $2 million over the cap space limit. They have the eighth-lowest cap space in the entire NFL. Coming off of a 5-12 season, Los Angeles simply couldn’t afford to keep Ramsey.

While it was a third-round pick, Miami actually traded one of their more valuable draft assets. The Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick for breaking the league’s tampering window. They’ll now have two picks – one in the second-round one in the third – before not selecting until the sixth-round.

Still, for a team trying to compete, Ramsey is more valuable than a third-round pick. Hunter Long hasn’t played much of a role in the offense either. The Rams were essentially forced to deal Ramsey. But that doesn’t make them a better team for it. Miami probably didn’t have to be coerced too much for their side of the deal.

Dolphins Grade: A

Rams Grade: C-

What they received

The Dolphins were in desperate need of some cornerback help. Ramsey was exactly what the doctor ordered. While the Rams were handcuffed into a trade, their return left a lot to be desired.

Miami’s swing on Byron Jones in 2020 was a huge miss. After not playing at all in 2022, the Dolphins released Jones. While they have Xavien Howard on one side, Miami needed a strong counterpart on the other. The Dolphins ranked 27th against the pass this past season, allowing 234.8 yards per game.

The Rams don’t have their first-round pick this year after their Matthew Stafford trade with the Rams. However, getting just a third-rounder back after they traded a first-rounder to Jacksonville to land Ramsey in the first place seems a little weak. Long has one catch for eight yards in his two-year NFL career.

Miami added an All-Pro piece to a clear area of need on their roster. Los Angeles added some much-needed draft capital. Although, at a much lower price than Ramsey’s play suggests.

Dolphins Grade: A

Rams Grade: D

Dolphins, Rams futures

After sneaking into the playoffs last season, Miami is clearly pushing for more. They were more than willing to take on Ramsey’s salary to facilitate the trade. While Los Angeles may not necessarily be rebuilding, this seems like a step in the wrong direction.

If both Ramsey and Howard are healthy, the Dolphins would have one of, if not arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL. They play in the same division as Josh Allen and potentially Aaron Rodgers. Having playmakers in the secondary is key.

The Rams still have Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp on their roster. They have Sean McVay as their head coach. Their Ramsey trade doesn’t necessarily wave the white flag. But it’s a scary thought for Rams’ fans as Los Angeles tries to stay afloat in the NFC West. Especially after watching the 49ers make a big play for Christian McCaffrey.

The Dolphins said to the entire NFL that they are here to stay and want to be viewed as true contenders. The Rams followed through on Jalen Ramsey’s trade request, improving their cap space while hurting their team in the process.

When the 2023 NFL season kicks off, both the Dolphins and Rams are going to have much, much different looking defenses. For better or worse.

Dolphins Overall Grade: A

Rams Overall Grade: D