NFL brings hammer down on Dolphins’ Stephen Ross in Tom Brady tampering investigation

While it has been somewhat lost in the shuffle of all the recent sports news, the Miami Dolphins have been under investigation for some serious accusations this offseason. The franchise made news due to some public accusations from former Head Coach Brian Flores who alleged the Dolphins owner offered him more money to purposely lose games. They also were connected to illegal tampering with Tom Brady. After the NFL conducted their investigation it was clear there were some major issues within the organization and they handed down a massive punishment as a result.

BREAKING: The #Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft and owner Stephen Ross is suspended through October 17, 2022 after a league investigation. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2022

The investigation took place over two months and was conducted by former US Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White. She ultimately ruled that the franchise was guilty of tampering in an attempt to add Tom Brady, but that the tanking issue was more complicated. It was ruled that the Dolphins “had impermissible communications with quarterback Tom Brady in 2019-20, while under contract with the New England Patriots.” However, it did not end there as it was also found that the team contacted Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season while he was under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dolphins also were also found to have impermissible communications with then Saints Head Coach Sean Payton about leaving his New Orleans job to coach in Miami. This also is against NFL rules in a major way. The Dolphins requested permission to interview Payton following the announcement of his retirement from coaching the Saints, which New Orleans declined to grant. However, it is important to note that the initial discussions occurred before he had stepped down from his job with New Orleans.

Here is the notice and penalties the NFL is imposing on the Dolphins for Integrity-Of-The-Game Violations: pic.twitter.com/Qk8KNaALyN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2022

While the Dolphin GM admittedly made the team’s draft position more of a priority than winning games, it was not found that any egregious efforts to encourage losing were made. The clear wrongdoing by the Dolphins occurs because of their tampering. This is one of the harshest penalties given out by the NFL and is a message to the rest of the league as well.