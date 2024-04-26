Young Sheldon Season 7 will be its final season. Stars Iain Armitage and Annie Potts broke down the surprise cancellation. The latter called it a “stupid” business move.
Ahead of the finale on May 16, Potts and Armitage discussed the CBS sitcom being canceled. The move was confusing given Young Sheldon's popularity. So much so that Potts said she felt “ambushed” by the move.
“This one was especially hard because I was completely unprepared. I was shocked,” Potts said. “I mean, the No. 1 show on network TV, No. 1 on Netflix. We’re, I think, all that people watch on TikTok besides a couple of recipes for pasta. It just seemed like such a stupid business move. Forgive me, but I don’t know. If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming.
“We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway,” she continued.
Her co-star, Armitage, who plays the title role in the series, sympathized with her feelings. He even believes that there were more stories to tell with Young Sheldon.
“I totally get what Annie means,” Armitage said. “It’s also just hard in a really weird way that I can only really see if I step back and try and take a global view, which is hard. I mean, I’m not going to get to see Annie Potts every day. This is a real loss for me. More than anyone. I definitely think we could have done a lot more.”
Annie Potts, Iain Armitage, and Young Sheldon
Both Annie Potts and Iain Armitage have been mainstays of Young Sheldon since its premiere in 2017. The former is known for her roles in Pretty in Pink and the Ghostbusters and Toy Story franchises.
On Young Sheldon, she plays Connie, or Meemaw to Sheldon. She is the caring grandmother of the Cooper kids who has her own journey throughout the series.
Of course, Armitage plays the title role in Young Sheldon. It's certainly the role that put him on the map. He assumed the role that Jim Parsons played in The Big Bang Theory. Armitage has also had roles in Scoob! and PAW Patrol: The Movie.
Young Sheldon is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory depicting the early life of its title character. Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro co-created the series for CBS. While Armitage plays the part in the prequel spin-off, Jim Parsons returned as the narrator of the sitcom.
Aside from Armitage and Potts, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord also star in the series.
Even if Young Sheldon Season 7 is its final season, the franchise will continue on. CBS green-lit a spin-off series that will follow Georgie (Jordan), Mandy (Emily Osment), and their baby.