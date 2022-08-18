‘The most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen’: Tua Tagovailoa gets mind-melting praise from Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel

Will Tua Tagovaila finally have the season that the Miami Dolphins are hoping for? From the way that the people around him are talking, his breakout season is upon us.

Tyreek Hill, Miami’s flashy offseason addition, hasn’t been able to stop praising him. Saying he’s more accurate than Patrick Mahomes was the most eye-popping quote he gave about his new QB. Head coach Mike McDaniel also came through with some extremely high praise for Tagovailoa on the Dan Le Batard Show.

“The skill set’s crazy. I mean, the dude is right-handed…and he throws lefty,” McDaniel said of the Dolphins’ young signal-caller. “Every lefty I’ve ever been with, the ball kind of tails…his doesn’t. It’s the most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen.” When asked by Le Batard if he truly meant that, he pondered it and said that he did.

"It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've ever seen." – Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel on what he's seen so far from Tua Tagovailoa. Full interview from the Miami Dolphins training facility

All of the remarkable praise Tagovailoa has received from his new superstar WR1 and head coach suggests one of two things. Either Tagovailoa is truly in for a big season or they are simply gassing him up to get Miami excited.

The Dolphins coach explained that he is stressing yards after the catch, just as he did with the San Francisco 49ers. Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and the Dolphins’ deep pool of weapons is built perfectly for Tagovailoa. His turnover proneness still needs fixing but the scheme McDaniel has in place could allow him to thrive.

Tua Tagovailoa will be under immense pressure, more than any other quarterback, this upcoming season. The Dolphins have a supporting cast built for him to thrive. The only question left is whether he can capitalize on it.