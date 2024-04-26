It is game two of the interleague series as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Toronto Blue Jays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Dodgers enter the series sitting at 16-11 on the year, after sweeping the Washington Nationals earlier in the week. They have now won four straight and lead the NL West. The Blue Jays enter the series after losing three of their last four to the Kansas City Royals. They are 13-13 on the year and tied for fourth in the AL East. These two will start their series on Friday night. Gavin Stone will be on the mound for the Dodgers in this one. He is 1-1 on the year with a 6.00 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP. Chris Bassitt will be on the mound for the Blue Jays in this one. He is 2-3 on the year with a 3.90 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Dodgers-Blue Jays Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline: -164
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline: +138
Over: 8 (-115)
Under: 8 (-105)
How to Watch Dodgers vs. Blue Jays
Time: 4:07 PM ET/ 1:07 PM PT
TV: SNLA/SN1
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Blue Jays on April 26th.
The Dodgers are second in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting second in on-base percentage, second in batting average, and third in slugging. Mookie Betts has been great this year. He is hitting .374 on the year with a .477 on-base percentage. He has eight doubles, a triple, and six home runs. Betts has also stolen six bases, scored 27 times, and driven in 21 runs. Joining Betts in having a stellar year is Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is hitting .358 on the year with a .419 on-base percentage. He has 14 doubles, a triple, and six home runs. Ohtani has also stolen five bases, scored 22 times, and driven in 16 runs.
Teoscar Hernandez is also driving in plenty of runs. He has 20 RBIs on the year, while he is hitting .255. Hernandez has a .327 on-base percentage, while also hitting five doubles and six home runs, good for his 20 RBIs and 17 runs scored. Freddie Freeman has been on fire in the last week. Playing in six games in the last seven days, Freeman has hit .391 in that time, with four doubles. He has walked five times, giving him a .500 on-base percentage, plus he has eight RBIs in that period.
The Dodgers are 11th in the majors in team ERA while sitting seventh in WHIP and fifth in opponent batting average. It will be Tyler Glasnow on the mound for the Dodgers in this one. He is 4-1 on the year with a 2.92 ERA and a .95 WHIP. Last time out, he went eight scoreless innings and struck out ten while giving up seven hits. That was a sound from his one bad start this year, where he gave up six runs in five innings against the Nationals. Members of the Blue Jays have 71 career at-bats against Glasnow. They have hit .211 against him with four home runs and eight RBIs. Danny Jansen has hit the best, going two for five with two solo home runs.
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Dodgers on April 26th.
The Blue Jays are 23rd in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 21st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Daulton Varsho has been the best on offense for the Blue Jays this year. He is hitting .263 on the year with a .349 on-base percentage. Varsho has five doubles and six home runs, good for 13 RBIs this year. He also leads the team with 16 runs scored. Second on the team in RBIs and second in runs scored is Justin Turner. He is hitting .324 on the year while getting on base at a .416 rate. He has eight doubles and two home runs, leading to 12 RBIs this year. Turner has also scored 12 times.
George Springer has scored 11 times this year, but he is hitting just .224 on the season with a .315 on-base percentage. Springer has three doubles and three home runs this year but has just five RBIs on the season. Meanwhile, Ernie Clement has been solid as a pinch hitter. He has taken eight at-bats in the last week, but has three hits, with a home run, four RBIs, and a stolen base in that time.
The Blue Jays are 22nd in team ERA, 24th in WHIP, and 21st in opponent batting average. IT will be Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for the Bleu JAys in this one. He is 2-1 on the year with a 2.28 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. He has not given up more than two runs in any of his last four starts while going six innings in each of his last three starts. Members often Dodgers have 85 career at-bats against Kikuchi, hitting .329 off of him with five home runs and eight RBIs. Shohei Ohtani has hit .300 off his lifetime, with three home runs, a double, and four RBIs.
Final Dodgers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
The big difference in this game is going to be the Dodgers offense. They are much better than the Blue Jays, and even more so, they have had past success against Yusei Kikuchi. It is not just random success either. Current hot hitters Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez have had great success against Kikuchi in their careers. That will continue in this one.
Final Dodgers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-164)