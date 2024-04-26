After years of fighting to get his Heisman Trophy back, Reggie Bush finally won the battle. It was recently revealed that the Heisman Trophy would be returned to the former USC football star running back. Bush appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Friday and reacted to having his Heisman Trophy back.
“When I first got the news, I was excited,” Bush said. “Obviously because this was a fight that we’ve been fighting for a very long time. I’m happy that the Heisman Trust made the right decision, did the right thing, got the trophy back. Obviously I was excited when I got the news, but I’ve always felt like I was going to get the Heisman Trophy back, always. I just didn’t know how long it was going to take. It didn’t matter to me how long it took as well, I was going to fight… it could've been another 20 years, I was going to continue to fight for it, so I’m just happy it happened now.”
Bush also revealed the Heisman Trophy during his appearance on the show.
"THE HEISMAN TROPHY RIGHT THERE"
That's AWESOME @ReggieBush 👏
🗣🗣REGGIE REGGIE #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/BR9IoFf5fp
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2024
“It's right there,” Bush said while showing the Heisman Trophy.
Reggie Bush was a superstar at USC
Bush was phenomenal while playing at USC. He performed well in 2004, but it was in 2005 that Bush truly established himself as one of the best college football running backs.
He rushed for 1,740 yards on 200 attempts. Bush added 16 rushing touchdowns while leading the Trojans.
Reggie Bush also played a role in USC's passing attack. He recorded 37 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns during the 2005 season. As a result of his elite effort, Bush won the Heisman Trophy.
McAfee also asked Bush if he ever watches his old highlights from his time with USC football.
“Anytime I get a chance to watch my old highlights, usually with my kids, my kids love to bring up my highlights,” Bush said. “That to me is the best part is when my kids want to watch it… It's mostly with my kids, man, when I get a chance to watch my highlights. They love bringing them up.
“That's a very full-circle moment for me any chance I get a chance to do that with my kids. Just show them the things that daddy did on the football field. They can take that to school and be proud of that.”
Reggie Bush has received no shortage of support during his fight to get his Heisman Trophy back. It has been a long journey, but Bush has finally won the fight.