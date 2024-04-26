NBA 2K24 MyTEAM is offering players a chance to earn a free Dark Matter Eddie Jones player item (99 overall). This powerful player item would make an excellent addition to your MyTEAM collection, with a high tier rarity. The best part is, players can earn it for free by just playing the game. However, this offer lasts for a limited time, but we'll show you how to earn it in time.
How Do You Get A Free Dark Matter Eddie Jones In NBA 2K24 MyTEAM?
Earn Dark Matter Eddie Jones when you win 50 games of Triple Threat Online in MyTEAM ♨️
Expires in 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/2JGdp0WAR0
— NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) April 26, 2024
To receive a free Dark Matter Eddie Jones in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, players need to earn 50 Triple Threat wins between April 26th – June 7th. Overall, Triple Threat lets you build a team of three players from your MyTEAM collection and play a 3v3 match to 21. However, you need to win by at least two points to win a game.
Therefore, if we do the math, players have 42 days to earn 50 wins in Triple Threat. Therefore, we recommend playing and winning two games per day to receive your reward in exactly 25 days (three weeks and four days). Even if you miss a day or two, you still have plenty of time to make up for it. Or, you could win 10 games per week for just five weeks, in order to earn the reward in 5 weeks.
Regardless of how you do it, you have six total weeks. So take your time, pick your best 3-player comps, and enjoy some Triple Threat.
The reward for completing the event is a 99 OVR Dark Matter Eddie Jones. The former 10th overall pick from the 1994 NBA Draft played 14 total seasons in the NBA, earning three All-Star nods throughout his long career. As a player, he experienced brief success in the late 90s to early 2000s, and remained a solid player even until his final years.
It's always cool to see the developers add player items of those who aren't just Jordan or Kobe. Seeing players like Jones receive a special item shows love for both the player and fanbase of the game. We wish you the best of luck in trying to earn this epic MyTEAM item.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know to unlock a Dark Matter Eddie Jones in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM. We hope this guide helped you identify the best way to pace out your progress and earn a free Dark Matter player item. If you want more NBA 2K content, make sure to redeem the latest locker codes. Additionally, there's plenty of time to earn all the Season 6 rewards. Lastly, make sure to tune in to the latest episode of 2KTV this week.
For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.