The power of Christmas Eve and insane team chemistry strikes again!

Mike McDaniel knew exactly who to go to when the Dallas Cowboys were on a late-game surge. Tua Tagovailoa and Jason Sanders were the supposed heroes of the clutch against Dak Prescott. But, the Miami Dolphins quarterback would posit otherwise as he thinks that it was a whole team effort that got them their playoff berth, via the NFL on FOX Podcast.

“I think the key was just the guys having competitive greatness. All of our defense did a great job. All of our offense did a great job. This is a great team win,” Tua Tagovailoa disclosed after he led the Dolphins to a game-winning drive.

Mike McDaniel was properly using all his weapons in the Dolphins system. It gave Tagovailoa enough of a boost to dart 293 passing yards. All of which culminated in Jason Sanders delivering a gut-wrenching blow to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Despite this, it was a Dolphins team effort up to the end.

A large part of their success banks on sharing a common mentality, “I think if we were to listen to any of the narratives, I don't think we would be in the position that we are in. I am very proud of this team and very proud of the guys in that locker room. They are continuing to fight for one another and continuing to press forward.”

There are a lot of preparations to be done before the Dolphins start their postseason campaign. But, it looks like their team chemistry is already unrivaled.