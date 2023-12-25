Dallas Cowboys fans couldn't hide their anger and disappointment on the team's defense...

Dallas Cowboys fans didn't hold back in expressing their disappointment to the team, particularly the defense after their narrow loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

Dak Prescott gave the Cowboys the 20-19 lead with a little over three minutes left in the Week 16 contest. At that point, all Dallas needed to do was pull off just one stop to make sure they escape with the victory.

However, just like how things had been throughout the contest, the defense just couldn't muster a key stop. Tua Tagovailoa led the game-winning drive to put Jason Sanders in position to take the crucial 29-yard field goal for the 22-20 victory as time expired.

It was a fail of epic proportions for the Cowboys' defense. Prescott and Co. did everything they can do offensively to make sure they stay in the game, but in the end, their inability to slow down the Dolphins doomed them.

Several fans couldn't help but blame their defensive display for the ugly outcome that saw them fall behind in the battle for playoff seedings.

“This one is about a big fumble, and a defense that couldn’t make a play at the end when it mattered most,” Mike Greenberg wrote.

Another disappointed fan shared, “If the fate of the world depended on the cowboys defense getting a single stop…”

“The Cowboys defense lets them down again,” Marcus Mosher of Locked on Cowboys podcast furthered.

Here are more reactions to the Cowboys' poor defensive showing:

Cowboys defense when it matters most pic.twitter.com/Z4ZkKLsNlz — ill ☻ (@SmilezStan) December 25, 2023

The Cowboys defense when they need a stop for the win pic.twitter.com/BnmSZOGofd — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) December 25, 2023

The Cowboys still have two chances left to steer the ship at the right direction after having now lost two straight games. As for their bid to top the NGC East, though, they could only wish for the Philadelphia Eagles to keep losing while they win their remaining contests.

It's a bad day indeed for the Dallas faithful.