A field goal, win, and a playoff spot were awaiting Tua Tagovailoa for Christmas.

The Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys showdown may have been riddled with delays but the ending was more than worth it. Mike McDaniel entrusted Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jason Sanders, and the rest of the squad to pull off the insane feat of knocking down Dak Prescott's team. He, along with the rest of the fans, did not end up disappointed by the end.

Sentiments like “What an excellent win for the Miami Dolphins! Tua Tagovailoa was a game changer by being the perfect game manager” were thrown around after the Dolphins hit the clutch win.

Tagovailoa was blazing and outgunning Dak Prescott on all cylinders. He darted 24 passes on 37 attempts which got the team 293 yards. Moreover, a touchdown that was blasted straight into Raheem Mostert's hands was also a big highlight of their win. After that, it was just managing to get into scoring distance. Mike McDaniel opted to use Jason Sanders a lot and it paid off.

Prescott and the Cowboys looked poised to win it all after some late-game heroics. But, the Tagovailoa's Dolphins got Sanders into striking distance once again which got them a 29-yard field goal, a win, and a playoff berth.

Insane reactions like “BIG TUA TAGOVAILOA!!! STOP PLAYING WITH MY QB,” and “TUA TAGOVAILOA. GAME-WINNING DRIVE AGAINST THE DALLAS COWBOYS. NEVER. IN. DOUBT” were dropped immediately after the game's last second ran out.

All of this momentum can be put to good use when the postseason comes around. Overall, it will just be a matter of the Dolphins riding it and creating their own tide in tough situations.