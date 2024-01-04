Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has done something no other receiver has done.

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill has been one of the NFL's most popular players since he entered the league out of the University of West Alabama in 2016.

Hill was a fifth-round pick who has turned out to be way better than most people expected at the highest level of professional football in the world.

On Wednesday, NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared a Tyreek factoid that will shock NFL fans on just how successful and dominant he has been during his career with the Chiefs and Dolphins.

Hill had a tough day on Wednesday as he was forced to leave practice after finding out his house was on fire.

Tyreek Hill's Insane Pro Bowl Stat

Hill has made the Pro Bowl more often in his first eight years in the National Football League than any other player according to Meirov's post on X Wednesday.

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is the first WR in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 8 years in the league. https://t.co/wQzpEhNKNy pic.twitter.com/lcx0Q6a2qu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 4, 2024

Dolphins Playoff Aspirations

Hill and the Dolphins have four possible playoff opponents heading into this weekend's action, listed in a report released earlier this week.

The Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills at home this weekend. A win over Josh Allen's team means they'll get a home game in the playoffs against either Pittsburgh, Buffalo or Jacksonville.

A loss means they Coach Mike McDaniel's team will have to play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

Hill is listed as questionable for this weekend's game, which begins at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.