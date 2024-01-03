Tyreek Hill and his family are safe.

The Miami Dolphins are finishing the regular season with a Sunday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. On Wednesday, reports broke that Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill's house caught on fire. The good news is that Hill and his family were safe from the fire, per Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network.

Per the Dolphins: Tyreek Hill is aware of the fire and has left practice. The family is out of the house and safe. https://t.co/h9DfGSfK4R — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 3, 2024

Hill arrived at the house to be with his family after being notified of the fire.

Update on Tyreek Hill regarding the fire at his home. From the Dolphins, “Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation.” pic.twitter.com/vvYa7pwlbD — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) January 3, 2024

It is a scary situation, but the most important thing is that Tyreek Hill and his family are safe.

Hill's teammates were thinking of him the entire time in a scary situation, and Braxton Berrios chimed in and is just happy everybody is safe.

Braxton Berrios thinking of Tyreek Hill and his family. Hill had to leave practice when notified his house was on fire @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/Ev6AJ2EMOC — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) January 3, 2024

Tua Tagovailoa also spoke on what Hill is going through with the fire.

Tua Tagovailoa on Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/mQZtuOXAr4 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 3, 2024

Tyreek Hill was also spotted wearing a boot on his foot in the video, which is another story in itself as the Dolphins finish the regular season against the Bills. Miami already has a playoff spot locked up, so Hill could sit out and prepare for the playoffs. The Dolphins enter Week 18 with an 11-5 record and are one game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

On the year, he has 1,717 yards with 12 touchdowns and 112 catches, setting a career-high in yards and just eight catches short of another career-high and was chasing the 2,000-yard threshold.

Tyreek Hill's mansion is valued at $6.9 million, but the important part is that he and his family are safe from the fire.