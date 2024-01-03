The Miami Dolphins are finishing the regular season with a Sunday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. On Wednesday, reports broke that Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill's house caught on fire. The good news is that Hill and his family were safe from the fire, per Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network.

Hill arrived at the house to be with his family after being notified of the fire.

It is a scary situation, but the most important thing is that Tyreek Hill and his family are safe.

Hill's teammates were thinking of him the entire time in a scary situation, and Braxton Berrios chimed in and is just happy everybody is safe.

Tua Tagovailoa also spoke on what Hill is going through with the fire.

Tyreek Hill was also spotted wearing a boot on his foot in the video, which is another story in itself as the Dolphins finish the regular season against the Bills. Miami already has a playoff spot locked up, so Hill could sit out and prepare for the playoffs. The Dolphins enter Week 18 with an 11-5 record and are one game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

On the year, he has 1,717 yards with 12 touchdowns and 112 catches, setting a career-high in yards and just eight catches short of another career-high and was chasing the 2,000-yard threshold.

Tyreek Hill's mansion is valued at $6.9 million, but the important part is that he and his family are safe from the fire.