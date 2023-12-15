Will Tyreek Hill play in Week 15 vs. the Jets? We still aren't sure.

The Friday Tyreek Hill injury update is officially in from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ahead of the team’s Week 15 showdown with the New York Jets, and the superstar wide receiver is questionable with his ankle injury.

“Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel tells reporters WR Tyreek Hill will be questionable Sunday vs. Jets with his ankle injury,” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported on Friday. “He won't practice today and hasn't so far this week.”

This is the Tyreek Hill injury update we all expected after the WR left the Dolphins’ Week 14 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. The MVP candidate did return and had two catches for 48 yards in the fourth quarter, but it was easy to see he wasn’t his usual explosive self.

Hill’s four catches for 61 yards were his second-lowest totals of the season. Only his three-catch, 58-yard performance in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills was worse.

Week 15 can make or break Tyreek Hill's MVP chances

The Dolphins pass catcher still leads the league in receiving yards (1,542), receiving touchdowns (12), receiving yards per game (118.6), and yards per touch (15.3). And Hill is still on pace to hit his stated goal of hitting 2,000 receiving yards for the first time in NFL history.

However, the margin is getting slimmer as his pace now puts him at 2,016 yards on the season, and another game under 100 yards could drop him below that threshold. It could also damage his MVP candidacy, which would also be history-making.

That said, if Hill comes out and does play and dominate on a bum ankle in the Dolphins’ Week 15 tilt with the Jets, that effort could make his MVP chances skyrocket.