Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is stating his reasons for why the Dolphins lost in disappointing fashion to the struggling Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. And it may not be the reasons that fans are thinking. McDaniel said his team's red zone offense was to blame, per ESPN.

The Dolphins lost playmaker Tyreek Hill to an ankle injury during the game, and many see that as the reason the Dolphins didn't have more success. McDaniel however points to his entire offense-particularly how badly the team fared in the red zone during the contest. The Dolphins managed two touchdowns on five red zone trips.

“Obviously a player of Tyreek's caliber, it hurts when he's not in. However, I think there was plenty of offense to be had and we've got a lot of guys that I trust to do that,” McDaniel said, per ESPN. “I think that just bottom line, you have things like that happen in a game, you're going to lose and those are lessons that are learned usually one way, and that's the hard one.”

Miami's offense didn't find rhythm with Tyreek Hill out of the game. Hill did play some in the second half but managed only 33 snaps for the game. The team is now 9-4 on the season following the 28-27 loss. The team does still find itself in first place in the AFC East standings, two games ahead of Buffalo. It's not certain how long Hill will have to sit out, and he hopes it's not long at all.

“I don't want to sit out. I want to be able to help this team any way I can, and that's just who I am,” Hill said following the game, per ESPN. “I just don't want to miss any games.”

The Dolphins next host the New York Jets Sunday.