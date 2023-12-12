Dolphins superstar receiver Tyreek Hill receives an injury designation from head coach Mike McDaniel after injuring his ankle Monday night.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be considered “day-to-day” as he deals with an ankle injury suffered in the loss to the Tennessee Titans Monday night. During Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's press conference Monday, he announced the injury designation for Hill and other players such as offensive lineman Connor Williams according to The Associated Press' Alanis Thames.

Mike McDaniel says C Connor Williams sustained a season-ending ACL injury against the Titans; Tyreek Hill (ankle) is day to day. McDaniel on Williams: You don't necessarily replace that directly, however you also prepare a lot for contingencies for these types of scenarios. — Alanis Thames (@alanisthames) December 12, 2023

It's no secret that Hill has been one of the driving forces of Miami's offense as he has 97 catches for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. The superstar play-maker set the goal before the season that his goal was to get 2,000 receiving yards, a feat no other player in his position has done in the history of the NFL.

He was on pace to break that mark before the Titans game, but Hill suffered the ankle injury in the first quarter when he was tackled out of bounds after catching a pass from Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While he was immediately in pain and was gingerly walking off, he then ran to signal he was fine.

Hill's initial reaction when injuring the ankle

However, he would be in an out for the rest of the game. When speaking to the media after the contest, he said his initial reaction was that his “ankle was gone,” but then adrenaline hit his system according to ESPN.

“When it happened, like my first reaction was like, man, my ankle is gone,” Hill said. “My adrenaline kicked in, I ran off the field, then I sat for a while and it got stiff and I was going through a lot of pain. Then I just made up in my mind, I came in at halftime, I texted my wife, I was like, ‘This s— hurt.' I need an ankle massage tonight, and she's like, ‘You'd better get your ass back in that game, dawg.' I was like, ‘All right.'”

Thought he acknowledged that the ankle was hurting, he wanted to be out there for his team and bring some momentum as it was a down day for the usual explosive Dolphins offense.

“So I just made up my mind that it's going to hurt. It's going to suck. Tonight and tomorrow morning,” Hill said. “I just went back in the game on my own, without anybody saying, ‘Reek, go.' It was like, no, f— this, I've got to get out there and bring some energy and be that spark.”

Hill's injury status will be monitored throughout the week as the Dolphins look to bounce back after the loss to the Titans and prepare for the New York Jets next Sunday. Miami is 9-4 on the season as they look to close out the year on a high note winning the AFC East and be in contention for the No. 1 seed in the conference.