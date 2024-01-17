A guide on how to build Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail.

Dr. Ratio is a 5-star Imaginary Hunt character that we first encountered during Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6. This Intelligentsia Guild member seeks to bring Knowledge to the world, by whatever means he sees fit. Now, with the second phase of Version 1.6, he has become available, both through the banners and for free. Should you want to build him, since we're all getting him anyway, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Dr. Ratio, from her Light Cones to his Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Dr. Ratio Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Dr. Ratio, we will be sure to update this guide.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Dr. Ratio Abilities Overview

We already talked about Dr. Ratio's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Dr. Ratio is a 5-Star Imaginary Hunt character. The Path of Hunt focuses on taking down one enemy at a time through bursts of damage, and Dr. Ratio is no exception. His Basic Attack, Mind is Might, deals Imaginary DMG to a single target. His Skill, Intellectual Midwifery, deals a large amount of Imaginary DMG to a single target. This ties in with his Talent, Cogito Ergo Sum. When Dr. Ratio uses his skill, he has a chance to launch a follow-up attack at his target, which deals even more Imaginary DMG. The more debuffs the target has, the higher the chance for the follow-up attack to happen.

His Ultimate, Syllogistic Paradox, deals Imaginary DMG to a single target and applies the Wiseman's Folly debuff on them. When allies attack an enemy with Wiseman's Folly, Dr. Ratio will do a follow-up attack on said target. His Technique, Mold of Idolatry, creates a statue that Taunts nearby enemies. Attacking a taunted enemy will reduce the enemy's SPD for 2 turns.

Dr. Ratio Traces Priority

When leveling his Traces, focus first on his Talent, as this increases the amount of DMG his follow-up attacks do. Follow this with his Ultimate, since it increases the DMG it deals while also making his follow-up attacks more frequent. Next comes his Skill, which will increase the DMG it deals. Finally, level up his Normal ATK.

When leveling his Major Traces, it's fine to go in order, as all of his Major Traces are strong. If you have limited materials, however, then prioritize Summation, then Deduction, and finally Inference.

Dr. Ratio Light Cones Guide

All values given here are at maximum Superimposed.

Baptism of Pure Thought: Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 32%. For every debuff on the enemy target, the wearer's CRIT DMG dealt against this target increases by 12%, stacking up to 3 times. When using Ultimate to attack the enemy target, the wearer receives the Disputation effect, which increases DMG dealt by 60% and enables their follow-up attacks to ignore 40% of the target's DEF. This effect lasts for 2 turns.

This is Dr. Ratio's best Light Cone, which will go live at the same time he does. This light cone will give him a sharp increase in his Crit DMG, since he gets a base increase as well as a stacking one for each debuff. This works really well with his Talent, which requires debuffs on enemies anyway to carry out follow-up attacks consistently. The buffs when he uses his Ultimate is also good, since it increases his damage in two ways. The first is the flat DMG increase, and the second is the DEF pierce for two turns.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea: Increases the wearer's CRIT rate by 16%, and increases their CRIT rate against enemies with HP less than or equal to 50% by an extra 16%. When the wearer defeats an enemy, their ATK is increased by 40% for 2 turn(s).

This is perhaps the best F2P Light Cone option for Dr. Ratio thanks to the fact that it's a trade Light Cone from Simulated Universe. The increased Crit RATE allows players to build Crit DMG on him instead. Not only that, but the ATK increase upon defeating an enemy is also helpful.

Worrisome, Blissful: Increase the wearer's CRIT Rate by 30% and their follow-up attacks' DMG by 50%. After the wearer uses a follow-up attack, apply the Tame state to the target, stacking up to 2 stacks. When allies hit enemy targets under the Tame state, every Tame stack increases the CRIT DMG dealt by 20%.

This is Topaz's best Light Cone, but it can also work in a pinch with Dr. Ratio. The Light Cone gives him Crit Rate, as well as an increase in his follow-up attack DMG. What's even better is that his Crit DMG will increase whenever he uses his follow-up attack multiple times on one enemy. This is easily doable with his Ultimate applying the Wiseman's Folly debuff on enemies.

Swordplay: For each time the wearer hits the same target, DMG dealt increases by 16%, stacking up to 5 time(s). This effect will be dispelled when the wearer changes targets.

This is another good F2P Light Cone option as it gives Dr. Ratio a stacking DMG increase when he attacks the same target. Since Wiseman's Folly has him attacking the same enemy anyway, as well as him being a Hunt character, getting to max stacks should be a piece of cake.

Darting Arrow: When the wearer defeats an enemy, increases ATK by 48% for 3 turn(s).

This a last resort Light Cone for Dr. Ratio thanks to the fact that it is a 3-star Light Cone. Although the 48% ATK increase is good, it's not good against waves with only a single target, since defeating the enemy means the fight is done. Not only that, but the Light Cone itself does not give good stats compared to other Light Cones of higher rarity.

Dr. Ratio Relics Guide

4-piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert

Increases Imaginary DMG by 10%.

When attacking debuffed enemies, the wearer's CRIT Rate increases by 10%, and their CRIT DMG increases by 20% against Imprisoned enemies.

This is the most straightforward Relics set for Dr. Ratio. It increases his Imaginary DMG, while also increasing his Crit Rate and DMG. The conditions to meet the Crit Rate and Crit DMG increase are very easy to meet as well, so maximizing this Relics set is easy to do for Dr. Ratio.

4-piece The Ashblazing Grand Duke

Increases the DMG dealt by follow-up attacks by 20%.

When the wearer uses follow-up attacks, increases the wearer's ATK by 6% for every time the follow-up attack deals DMG. This effect can stack up to 8 time(s) and lasts for 3 turn(s). This effect is removed the next time the wearer uses a follow-up attack.

This Relics set build goes a different route and instead empowers Dr. Ratio's follow-up attacks. The 20% increase is good, as well as the 6% increase in ATK whenever his follow-up attack deals damage. The only downside is that Dr. Ratio cannot maximize the 8 stacks that this Relics set offers. Unlike Himeko who can deal DMG with her follow-up attack multiple times, Dr. Ratio's follow-up attack only hits once. Since the effect goes away every time he uses a follow-up attack, Dr. Ratio will only ever enjoy a 6% ATK increase.

2-piece The Ashblazing Grand Duke and 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat or Longevous Disciple

Increases the DMG dealt by follow-up attacks by 20%.

ATK increases by 12%.

This combination of Relics solves the problem that the previous Relics set has. Instead of locking the ATK increase behind certain conditions, it instead gives the equivalent of two stacks permanently. This is a good alternative to both the Wastelander and pure Ashblazing set, and for those players who can't farm as much.

4-piece Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters

Increases DMG dealt to enemies with debuff by 12%.

Increases CRIT Rate by 4%. The wearer deals 8%/12% increased CRIT DMG to enemies with at least 2/3 debuffs. After the wearer inflicts a debuff on enemy targets, the aforementioned effects increase by 100%, lasting for 1 turn(s).

Although we mentioned that this guide will only cover Relics that are available at the current time, we already have information regarding this Relics set which tells us that Dr. Ratio could benefit from it. Since you want to attack enemies with debuffs anyway, the 12% increase in DMG dealt will always be available. Not only that, but the more debuffs the enemy has, the stronger the 4-piece set becomes. If the Wiseman's Folly effect counts as a debuff, then the Relics' effects would get stronger every time Dr. Ratio uses his Ultimate.

It is important to note, however, that this Relics set becomes available once we enter Penacony. Rather than wait a few more weeks before farming this Relics set, it would be a better idea to just build Dr. Ratio with the currently available Artifacts, and use him already.

2-piece Inert Salsotto

Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 50% or higher, the wearer's Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG increases by 15%.

Since Dr. Ratio will be using his Ultimate and follow-up attack a lot, Inert Salsotto is the best Planar Ornament set for him right now. the 50% Crit Rate requirement is easy to meet with a single Crit Rate Body piece, as well as the various Hunt Light Cones. As such, the 15% increase to DMG is all but assured.

2-piece Firmament Frontline: Glamoth

Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When the wearer's SPD is equal to or higher than 135/160, the wearer deals 12%/18% more DMG.

This is a bit more straightforward, in that it gives Dr, Ratio a 12% increase to his ATK, as well as the 12-18% increase in DMG. Using SPD boots, as well as getting lucky with SPD sub stats is important if the player wants to use this set instead.

2-piece Space Sealing Station

Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer's ATK increases by an extra 12%.

This is the default Planar Ornament Set for any DPS, and Dr. Ratio is no exception. Run this Planar Ornament if you already have them, or if you can't farm the Simulated Universe Worlds where the above Planar Ornaments are from.

As for what Relics main stats to get, get either Crit DMG or Crit Rate for the Body depending on what you need, the SPD for the Feet, Imaginary DMG% for the SPhere, and ATK% or Energy Recharge for the Rope. For Substats, get Crit Rate or DMG depending on what you need, then ATK%, followed by SPD.

Dr. Ratio Team Guide

Dr. Ratio will be the Main DPS of the team, as his kit is built solely for dealing DMG. As such, building a team around him is the player's best option. Here are some possible team builds for Dr. Ratio:

Mono-Imaginary Dr. Ratio Main DPS Welt Sub-DPS Yukong Support Luocha Healer Welt will be the source of debuffs in this team, which will help improve the chance of Dr. Ratio carrying out a follow-up attack. Yukong is a great Imaginary DMG support, so bringing her along is a must. Luocha will keep everyone alive in any battle.

General Team Dr. Ratio Main DPS Bronya Support Pela Debuffer Huohuo Healer This team is good as Bronya's buffs are very strong. Pela will be the one to apply debuffs in this team composition, which allows Dr. Ratio to follow up attack, while also lowering their defense. Huohuo is a good healer option as her Ultimate can regenerate energy for Dr. Ratio, while also increasing his attack.

F2P team Dr. Ratio Main DPS Yukong Support Pela Debuffer Natasha Healer This is a more F2P-friendly team. Yukong will give buffs to Dr. Ratio, while Pela can cause debuffs as with the General team. Pela can be replaced with Asta, thanks to Asta's Ultimate increasing the team's SPD. Not only that but since her Burn counts as a debuff, it can make Dr. Ratio use his follow-up attack more often.



Again, it's important to note that these are just possible team compositions. If the player has other characters, such as Silver Wolf, Ruan Mei, and the like, it's possible to slot them into any of the teams above. This is just meant to be a guideline to help players get started with how to build teams for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail.

That's all for our guide on Dr. Ratio's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Dr. Ratio will be available for drawing once Phase 1 of Version 1.6 goes live. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll during said banner. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.