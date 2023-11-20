Dr. Ratio is coming soon to Honkai Star Rail! Check out Dr. Ratio Kit, Materials, Traces, Materials, and more here.

Dr. Ratio is an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Dr. Ratio's Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Dr. Ratio

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

“A candid and self-centered Intelligentsia Guild member, who often conceals his appearance with a strange plaster sculpture. He demonstrated unparalleled intelligence and talent since his youth, but now refers to himself as a ‘Mundanite.’ He firmly believes that intellect and creativity are not confined to geniuses. He seeks to distribute knowledge to the entire universe to cure the persistent disease named ignorance.”

Dr. Ratio is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of The Hunt. He has a Single Target-focused kit that also has some follow-up attacks weaved into it thanks to his Talent. His Talent also gives him a random buff that increases his offensive stats.

Who are the Dr. Ratio Voice Actors?

For the English voiceover, Dr. Ratio is voiced by Jordan Paul Haro.

Dr. Ratio’s Japanese voice actor is Shunsuke Takeuchi. His previous roles include Producer from The iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls anime series, Einar from Vinland Saga, and Harumi Takeda from Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi.

Dr. Ratio Signature Light Cone – Baptism of Pure Thought

The sunlight past noon shines just right, and the fragrance of flowers fills the air. Though he tries to keep his thoughts pure, exhaustion inevitably brings particulates of confusion like grains of dust.

“Healing one's thoughts is just as important as the maintenance of one's health.” The fools' clamoring fades alongside fatigue and he sinks into the water, letting all thoughts drift, letting his mind become clear and ordered.

“The truth will avert those of filth, and only those of purity can approach.”

Increases CRIT DMG for the wearer by 20/23/26/28/32%. Deals an additional 6/7/8/9/10% CRIT DMG to the enemy target for each debuff sustained, up to a maximum of 3 stacks. Grants Debate effect when attacking the target with an Ultimate, increasing DMG dealt by 36/42/48/54/60% while follow-up attacks ignore 16/18/20/22/24% of the target's DEF. This effect lasts for 2 turns.

Dr. Ratio Banner History

Dr. Ratio is yet to be featured but is expected to debut on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6.

Dr. Ratio Ascension Materials

Raising Dr. Ratio to Level 80 requires the following materials.

Antimatter Legion drops: 15 Thief's Instinct 15 Usurper's Scheme 15 Conqueror's Will

Stagnant Shadow (Artisanship Commission) drops: 65 Suppressing Edict

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Dr. Ratio Skill Materials

Maxing all of Dr. Ratio's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials.

Antimatter Legion drops: 33 Thief's Instinct 46 Usurper's Scheme 28 Conqueror's Will

Calyx (Rivet Town) drops: 12 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 53 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 101 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 9 Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Dr. Ratio Trace Materials

Activating all of Dr. Ratio's Traces will require the following materials.

Antimatter Legion drops: 8 Thief's Instinct 10 Usurper's Scheme 30 Conqueror's Will

Calyx (Rivet Town) drops: 6 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 16 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 38 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 3 Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Dr. Ratio Kit

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic ATK – Mind is Might (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 50% of Dr. Ratio's ATK to a single enemy.

Deals minor Imaginary DMG to a single target.

Skill – Method of Cognitive Enhancement (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60

Triggers Talent effect 1 time. Every debuff the target has additionally triggers the Talent once, up to a max of 4 times. Then, deals Imaginary DMG worth 75% of Dr. Ratio's ATK to the target.

Triggers Talent effect 1 time. Every debuff the target has additionally triggers the Talent once and deals Imaginary DMG to the target.

Ultimate – Three-Step Paradox (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: Single Target: 90

Deals 144% of Dr. Ratio's ATK in Imaginary DMG to a target enemy unit, causing Folly of Sages. Allies attacking targets affected by Folly of Sages give Dr. Ratio an extra 30% fixed chance to launch a Talent follow-up attack.

Folly of Sages stacks up to 2 times, and unleashing your Ultimate resets the trigger count for follow-up attack. Folly of Sages only affects the most recent target of Dr. Ratio's Ultimate.

Deals Imaginary DMG to an enemy target and inflicts Folly of Sages. When Dr. Ratio's allies attack targets afflicted with Folly of Sages, Dr. Ratio has a chance of initiating 1 Talent follow-up attack on them.

Talent – Cogito Ergo Sum (Enhance)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Randomly gain 1 of 5 buffs:

Launches a follow-up attack on the enemy target if not eliminated or on a random enemy target if eliminated, dealing Imaginary DMG equal to 160% of Dr. Ratio's ATK. This effect can only be triggered once per attack. Increases ATK by 6%; stacks up to 3 times. Increases CRIT Rate by 2%; stacks up to 3 times. Increases CRIT DMG by 6%; stacks up to 3 times. Increases SPD by 2.5%; stacks up to 3 times.

Buff effects last for 3 turns.

When using the Skill, selects 1 random effect from follow-up attacks, ATK Boost, CRIT Rate Boost, CRIT DMG Boost, and SPD Boost.

Technique – Mold of Idolatry (Impair)

After using Technique, creates a special dimension that Taunts nearby enemies, lasting 10 second(s). After entering battle with enemies in the dimension, there is a 100% base chance to inflict 15% SPD Reduction on enemies for 2 turn(s). Only 1 dimension created by allies can exist at the same time.

Creates a dimension. Enemies within the dimension are taunted. After entering combat with enemies in the dimension, there is a high chance to reduce enemies' SPD.

Dr. Ratio Traces

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

Indentation means dependency.

Summation (requires Ascension 2) – When allies attack a target affected by Folly of Sages, the trigger rate for Talent's follow-up attacks is increased by 8% for every debuff effect on the target, up to a maximum of 40%.

Imaginary DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Inference (requires Ascension 4) – When Skill is used to attack a target, there is a 100% base chance to reduce the attacked target enemy's Effect RES by 10% for 2 turn(s).

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) Imaginary DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)



Deduction (requires Ascension 6) – When Dr. Ratio is on the field, all allies deals 10% more DMG to debuffed enemies.

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 6) Imaginary DMG +6.4% (requires Lv. 75) ATK +8% (requires Lv. 80)



ATK +4%

DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)

Dr. Ratio Eidolons

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

The Calamity of Arrogance

Gains buffs equal to that provided by the Talent at the start of battle. Receive 2 stack(s) for each type of buff. The Talent's buff stacks increase by 2 stacks, and increases its duration by 1 turn(s).

Minuscule Yet Profound

After the follow-up attack from his Talent hits a target, deals Additional Imaginary DMG equal to 20% of Dr. Ratio's ATK for every debuff currently on the enemy target. This effect can be triggered for a maximum of 4 time(s) during each follow-up attack.

Know Thyself

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

With Ignorance Comes Folly

Each time a skill is buffed, Dr. Ratio gains an additional 3 Energy.

Adrift in Vastness

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

The Truth Eternal

Increases trigger effect for Folly of Sages an additional 1 time(s), plus increases DMG of Talent's follow-up attacks triggered by 50%.

Dr. Ratio is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Data and video taken from Honey Impact.