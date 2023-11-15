Drake and J. Cole touring together must mean the world is healing. Maybe it is, but there's one pesky catch with this tour.

Drake and J. Cole are teaming up for a joint tour in 2024, but it’s not what you might expect. The tour, called It’s All a Blur Tour: Big as the What?, will not hit the big cities like New York, Los Angeles, or Toronto. Instead, it will focus on the smaller markets that often get ignored by mainstream artists, such as Omaha, Memphis, Raleigh, and Boise, Complex reports.

The reason behind this unconventional choice is simple: Drake and J. Cole want to pay tribute to the places where they started their careers and built their fan bases. J. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, explained on X that the tour is for the markets they “don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to.”

Drake and J. Cole performing in 2014



He also expressed his excitement about the tour, saying, “Starting 2024 off right. Back on road with the 🦉 family for a special run of markets we don’t always get to go to on tour. Excited to hit those cities again.”

Ib also addressed some fans who were disappointed that the tour would not come to their cities, such as Washington, D.C. He said, “I feel your pain 😂 but this is not a major city run, the run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to. All Love to DC though ❤️.”

Drake and J. Cole are not the only artists who have opted for a smaller-scale tour. In 2019, Ed Sheeran announced his Divide Tour, which visited 64 cities in 34 countries, many of which were not the usual destinations for global tours. He said that he wanted to “go to places that don’t usually get big arena shows.”

The It’s All a Blur Tour: Big as the What? is a unique opportunity for fans in the secondary markets to see two of the most influential and successful rappers of their generation live. It is also a way of showing their gratitude and loyalty to their fans, no matter where they live.