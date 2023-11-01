A$AP Rocky, known for his smooth beats and confident swagger, didn't hesitate to indulge TMZ Hip Hop during a recent workout session in West Hollywood. The rapper, who was casually jogging at an impressive pace, happily accommodated the journalist who struggled to keep up with his vigorous routine, TMZ reports.

Despite being in the middle of his exercise, Rocky entertained questions about Rihanna's reported desire for more children and the much-discussed Drake diss. However, it became apparent that he was more focused on his run and the amusing sight of the breathless photographer trailing behind.

Asap Rocky got TMZ paparazzi huffing and puffing trying to get content LLMMFFAAOOO pic.twitter.com/8D0aWKbUBd — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 31, 2023

Although the journalist tried to get details on the rumored shots aimed at him and Rihanna on Drake's latest album, the rapper remained tight-lipped and playful, showcasing his humorous side as he breezed through the workout. Meanwhile, Drake's comments on his past involvement with Rihanna were quite candid, suggesting a casual stance on their history together.

While the journalist eventually had to give up, acknowledging Rocky's impressive fitness, the rapper continued to tease his highly anticipated upcoming album, “Don't Be Dumb.” Although there is no official release date, Rocky has consistently hinted at its imminent arrival, even describing it as his most accomplished work yet in a recent interview with DAZED.

As fans eagerly await the release of his latest project, A$AP Rocky remains a compelling figure in the world of hip-hop, balancing his fitness routines with creative endeavors that continue to captivate his audience. With both his music and personal life generating widespread interest, it's clear that A$AP Rocky remains a prominent force in the industry, effortlessly balancing his athleticism with his artistry.