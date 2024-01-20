Drake is once again making headlines for his high-stakes bets on UFC fights, placing a jaw-dropping $700,000 wager on current middleweight champion Sean Strickland to win against Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297, HipHopDX reports. This comes less than six months after Drake's $500,000 bet on Israel Adesanya to knock out Sean Strickland, a bet that didn't pan out as Strickland claimed the victory and the 185-pound belt.

Unlike his previous bet, Drake isn't predicting a finish this time, but if Strickland secures the win, the rapper stands to take home just under $1.4 million. Drake, known for his love of UFC events and sizable wagers, had previously faced a setback in October when a bad bet on the Logan Paul fight cost him $1 million. Despite the occasional losses, Drake remains an avid fan of UFC, and he announced his attendance at UFC 297, which is taking place in his hometown of Toronto.

RECOMMENDED
Dricus Du Plessis calling out Israel Adesanya for UFC 300
Dricus Du Plessis calls out Israel Adesanya for UFC 300 bout

Dominik Zawartko ·

Photo: Sean Strickland with bloody face, carrying the championship belt, with Dricus Du Plessis next to him
Sean Strickland alleges Dricus Du Plessis headbutt threw him off game in UFC 297

Max Escarpio ·

Dricus Du Plessis NSFW comment, Sean Strickland and Dana White behind him
Dricus Du Plessis' NSFW message to anyone who thinks Sean Strickland beat him

Dominik Zawartko ·

Strickland, a slight favorite over du Plessis, is gearing up for the fight with DraftKings listing him at -112 just hours before the event. The odds suggest it would take a $112 bet to earn back $100 if Strickland successfully defends his title. Drake's history of bets on UFC events has earned him a reputation as a “curse” for fighters and sports teams he supports, including Adesanya, Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Justin Gaethje. Strickland may find himself under added pressure with Drake backing him, as the rapper's track record in predicting fight outcomes has been somewhat unpredictable.