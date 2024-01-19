Drake calls Mos Def a Bohemian Bucket, but what exactly is that?

Drake has escalated his ongoing feud with Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, after learning of allegations surrounding Bey's alleged drug-fueled marriage in 2005. The Toronto rapper commented under an Instagram poll regarding the feud, specifically addressing claims made by artist and podcaster Friday Ricky Dred, per complex.

During an episode of the We Love Hip Hop Podcast, Toronto rapper Kofi “Friday” Carmichael recounted a story about Yasiin Bey's visit to a Toronto music festival in 2005. According to Carmichael, Bey, under the influence of ecstasy, allegedly met a woman and got married over the weekend.

Describing the incident, Carmichael said, “He was like a little candy goblin. This is what I was hearing, allegedly. I don’t know who was the guy who dropped off the package to them and what was in those, fam, but it had him on the move.” Carmichael claimed that Bey was “wrapped up” by a woman in Toronto, leading to a spontaneous wedding at City Hall.

Drake responded to these claims by commenting “Bohemian Bucket” under the Instagram poll, a slang term in Toronto referring to a “crackhead.” This comes shortly after Yasiin Bey dismissed Drake's music as “pop” and “compatible with shopping.”

Drake calls Mos Def a “Bohemian Bucket” on an Instagram post explaining the real reason why Toronto/Drake don’t rate Mos Def 😳🤣 via @Fridayrickydred pic.twitter.com/HLRBPNgLnH — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) January 18, 2024

The feud between Drake and Yasiin Bey has been marked by back-and-forth jabs, with each artist taking shots at the other. Drake's latest comment adds another layer to the ongoing dispute, showcasing the intensifying nature of their public exchange. Fans are eagerly watching to see if this feud will continue to escalate or if the artists will find a resolution.