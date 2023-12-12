WNBA star Allisha Gray opens a WNB Factory restaurant, finding it more 'stressful' than her professional basketball career with the Dream.

Allisha Gray, known for her impressive career in the WNBA, has recently taken up a new challenge that contrasts significantly with her athletic pursuits. Gray, a standout player for the Atlanta Dream, has ventured into the restaurant industry, a move that she describes as “way less stressful” than her high-pressure career in professional basketball.

At just 28 years old, Gray has an extensive list of accomplishments in basketball. She was a key player in the South Carolina Gamecocks' national championship win in 2017, was selected fourth overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2017 WNBA Draft and named WNBA Rookie of the Year. After several seasons with the Wings and a recent trade to the Atlanta Dream, Gray continued to excel, earning a spot as a WNBA All-Star. Her athletic prowess extends beyond the national stage, as she also secured a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics women’s 3×3 basketball tournament.

Despite these achievements, Gray has embraced a different kind of challenge by opening a WNB Factory location in Milledgeville, Georiga, alongside her partner Tim Mangum Jr. and her brother AJ Gray. The decision to enter the restaurant business originated from AJ Gray, who, after a visit to a WNB Factory, suggested they own their franchise.

This led to the trio becoming restaurant owners earlier this year, introducing a menu that includes a variety of wings, cheesesteaks, burgers, vegetarian options and Gray's favorite, the chicken fried rice.

While AJ and Mangum oversee the daily operations, Gray contributes behind the scenes. She finds her role in the WNBA comparatively less demanding than her responsibilities as a restaurant owner, attributing this to the learning process involved in the new business. AJ finds the venture particularly meaningful, considering the impact they are making in their community.

“It means a lot to me. It’s a blessing to be able to do something this big at a young age. It’s not every day you see young people in their 20s opening up a restaurant franchise and having a real impact on the community,” AJ Gray said, via

Gray enjoys the customer interaction aspect of the business, often trying her hand at the register. Mangum also is enjoying their new endeavor.

“Everything about it has been great. We have a really special team that keeps the environment fun and energy high each and every day,” Mangum said. “I’ve also really enjoyed being able to greet our customers.”