The Atlanta Dream have been slowly and steadily climbing up the WNBA standings. They're currently 14-11 and tied with the Dallas Wings for the fourth best record in the league. They are not considered a championship contender, but they have the potential to be a scary team come playoff time. They are led by rising superstar Rhyne Howard who just became the quickest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career points. They have a solid complimentary star in Allisha Gray who was traded to the Dream from the Wings in the offseason, In Sunday's win against the Washington Mystics, Gray became the first player in team history to have back to back games of at least 20 points and two made three-pointers while shooting at least 60 percent from the field.

Allisha Gray against the Mystics became the first player in @AtlantaDream franchise history to earn back-to-back games with: 25+ Points

2+ 3PM

60+ FG% https://t.co/fPURag0wpL@WBBTimeline — ENFP Hoops 🏀 (@ENFP_Hoops) July 31, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the Dream's loss against the New York Liberty on Thursday, Allisha Gray dropped 25 points and hit two three-pointers while shooting 62.5 percent from the field. In the win against the Mystics on Sunday, Gray dropped 27 points and hit three three-point shots while shooting 72.7 percent from the field. Gray has had a breakout season looking much more comfortable on the court than she did with the Wings.

This season, Gray has been averaging a career-high 17.9 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 48 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her field goal percentage is a career-high. She was named to the WNBA All-Star team for the first time in her career.