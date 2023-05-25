David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Atlanta Dream have started out the 2023 season at 1-1 so far. After a season-opening loss against the Dallas Wings when they were buried by an avalanche of Arike Ogunbowale jumpers, they got a big road win against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. The Dream added a major piece in the offseason in the form of Allisha Gray. Gray has been borderline All-Star player and so far she is having a hot start to the season. Following an impressive performance in the win against the Lynx, Gray spoke out about why she is having a good start to the season as per B. Terrell of Made for the W.

"It feels nice to be on a team that believes in me and my scoring ability and just let me be free!" – Allisha Gray Q: Emmanuel Glaze — B. Terrell (@itsBTerrell) May 24, 2023

Against the Lynx, Gray tied a career-high with 26 points. She also added one assist, one steal and two blocked shots while shooting 47 percent (8-17) from the field, 50 percent (3-6) from the three-point line and 7-8 from the free-throw line. Allisha Gray joined the Dream in the offseason through a trade with the Dallas Wings.

Through two games so far, Gray has been averaging a career-high 18.0 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Both her rebounds and assists are also career-highs. She’s shooting 38.7 percent from the field, 27.3 percent from the three-point line and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line. While her efficiency is down, Allisha Gray’s presence for the Dream is a welcome one.

Gray is in her seventh season in the WNBA having played her entire career to this point with the Wings who drafted her with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft. She gives the Dream an additional scoring option.