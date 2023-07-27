The Atlanta Dream will go head-to-head against the New York Liberty in a WNBA Eastern Conference clash on Thursday, July 27. Read on if you're interested in the WNBA odds series, along with Dream-Liberty predictions, picks, and a guide on how to watch the game.

Atlanta currently holds a 13-10 record for the season, slightly above the .500 mark, which places them in third position in the Eastern Conference. This upcoming matchup will be the fourth encounter between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream this season.

On the other hand, the New York Liberty boasts an impressive 17-5 record for the season and is coming into this game with a three-game winning streak. In their previous meeting with Atlanta, which took place on June 23, the New York Liberty dominated the game and emerged victorious with a convincing 110-80 scoreline.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Dream-Liberty Odds

Atlanta Dream: +8.5 (-106)

New York Liberty: -8.5 (-114)

Over: 173.5 (-110)

Under: 173.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dream vs. Liberty

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV, WNBA League Pass, Amazon Prime Video, YES App

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why The Dream Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Dream‘s recent performance has been impressive, winning 8 of their last 10 games and maintaining an overall record of 13-10 for the season. Currently, they are in a tight battle with the Wings for the fourth seed.

Atlanta recently captured a 78-65 win against the Mercury. Atlanta had 46% field goal shooting while recording 35 rebounds and 22 assists. At one point, the Dream scored 13 points in a row and had a 22-point lead. The likes of Allisha Gray, Asia Durr, Aari McDonald, and Rhyne Howard had double-digit points in the match. Atlanta outscored Phoenix in the first three quarters and has won their last three matches.

On offense, the Dream are averaging 85 points per game, shooting at a solid 43.4 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc. Their free throw accuracy stands at 78.5 percent. However, they are equally effective on defense, allowing only 84.7 points per game, with opponents shooting at 42.5 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Two standout players for the Atlanta Dream are Rhyne Howard, who averages 18.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, and Allisha Gray, who contributes 17.6 points and 3.4 assists per game. Cheyenne Parker is another key scorer for the team with 13.7 points, and Aari McDonald makes significant contributions with 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

In their last five away games, the Atlanta Dream won three matches, scoring an average of 83.4 points per game while conceding 83.0 points per game to their opponents. Overall for the season, their defensive efforts result in an average of 37.2 rebounds, 8.1 steals, and 4.6 blocks per game.

Their performance in away games has been strong, as evidenced by their 7-3 record against the spread in the last 10 road games. Additionally, they have performed well overall, with a 7-3 record against the spread in their last 10 games. The under has hit in their last 7 overall games. Furthermore, they have been particularly successful in their meetings with the New York team, going 4-0 against the spread in their last 4 encounters in New York.

Why The Liberty Could Cover The Spread

The New York Liberty has been having a remarkable season, currently holding a strong 17-5 record and fighting hard to secure the second seed in the WNBA. Their performance at home has been particularly impressive, boasting a 9-3 record on their home court and winning 6 out of their last 7 games overall.

The Liberty went on to have an 86-82 win against the Storm. They scored 32 out of 80 field goals while also tallying 47 rebounds and 26 assists while also making 10 three-pointers and 12 of 14 free throws. They only managed to get 11 points in a row and hold a lead as high as seven points, but those were enough to get a four-point win. Six players had double-digit points for the Liberty, led by Breanna Stewart with 22 points and seven rebounds. Jonquel Jones had a 13-point, 17-rebound double-double while Sabrina Ionescu got a triple-double with 12 tallies on points, rebounds, and assists.

The New York Liberty has been dominant in their last 5 home games, winning 4 of them. Victories came against strong opponents such as the Seattle Storm (2 games), Indiana Fever, and Phoenix Mercury, with their only defeat occurring against the Dallas Wings. Their home record of 9-3 is a testament to their prowess on their own court. In these recent 5 home fixtures, the New York Liberty averaged an impressive 90.8 points per game, but they did concede 86.8 points per game on average. Notably, four of these games had a close margin of victory, with outcomes decided by a difference of 4-10 points.

Throughout the season, the New York team has consistently maintained an average of 88.7 points per game. Their shooting percentages have been commendable, with a 45.7% field goal conversion rate, 38.35% from the three-point range, and an outstanding 83.1% from the free-throw line. On average, they secure 34.0 rebounds per game, along with 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks.

However, despite their strong performance, the New York Liberty has struggled against the spread recently. They are 1-5 against the spread in their last 6 home games and 1-6 against the spread in their last 7 games overall. On the other hand, the over has hit in 4 out of their last 5 overall games.

The team's star players have been leading the charge, with Breanna Stewart putting up impressive numbers with an average of 22.6 points and 3.6 assists per game. Sabrina Ionescu has been a well-rounded contributor, averaging 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. Jonquel Jones is another significant double-digit scorer, while Betnijah Laney has been distributing the ball effectively with 2 assists per game. Their shooting accuracy from beyond the arc stands at 38.3 percent, and their free throw percentage is an impressive 83.1 percent. On the defensive end, they have been allowing opponents to shoot 36 percent from deep while grabbing an average of 37.7 rebounds per game.

Final Dream-Liberty Prediction & Pick

When assessing the game between Dream and Liberty, there seems to be the same prediction and pick as those observed in previous battles. The Dream will try to make things close in New York, but the Liberty has been solid and will try to cover the spread. A high-scoring game will be expected with the Liberty taking on the needed win.

Final Dream-Liberty Prediction & Pick: New York Liberty -8.5 (-114), Over 173.5 (-110)