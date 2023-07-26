New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is coming for Alyssa Thomas' triple-double crown in the WNBA.

Ionescu put on a show and stuffed the stat sheets Tuesday with a sparkling performance in the Liberty's 86-82 victory at home over the visiting Seattle Storm. The former Oregon Ducks star put together a triple-double of 12 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds to go along with two steals in the Seattle game. While she shot just 2-for-14 from the field and 2-for-9 from behind the arc, Sabrina Ionescu found her way to the charity stripe multiple times and went 6-for-6 from the foul line. She did all that in 32 minutes of action.

Ionescu now needs just one more triple-double to match the current record of five that's held by Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Sabrina Ionescu has a triple-double in a game for the 4th time in her career, passing Candace Parker for the 2nd-most such games in WNBA history. Only Alyssa Thomas has more with 5.”

Even if the 31-year-old Thomas adds another triple-double to his career total and creates some breathing room between her and Ionescu, the latter still would have several years to eventually come away with the all-time record. Ionescu is only 25 and playing in only her fourth season in the WNBA after being taken by New York first overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

With their win against the Storm, the Liberty improved their record to 17-5, good for second place in the standings.

Up next for Ionescu and New York is a home game versus the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.