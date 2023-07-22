New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart launched her second signature sneaker with Puma, the Puma Stewie 2, on May 19th with a “Ruby” red colorway honoring her daughter. Now, Stewart and Puma will team up to release a “Water” colorway of the model. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming drops and release dates!

The “Water” colorway will be the third installment of the Puma Stewie 2, following colorways like “Ruby” and “Earth“. There's a solid chance Puma sticks with the theme and comes up with a “Wind” colorway or something of that sort. It's clear that Puma is putting a lot of stock in the WNBA star as they've gone all-out with her colorways.

Puma is releasing the new “Water” Stewie 2s on August 4th 🌊@BreannaStewart first debuted these at the #WNBAAllStar Game 👀 pic.twitter.com/liahWrrkMn — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 19, 2023

Breanna Stewart first donned the sneaker at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend as she served as team captain for her all-stars. Team Stewart beat Team Wilson 143-127 as Stewart finished with nine points, nine assists, and six rebounds. She looked great wearing her new sneakers and continues to have one of the most popular women's basketball lines.

PUMA Stewie 2 “Water” Releases August 4th 🌊 https://t.co/Ftoxq4y6AQ pic.twitter.com/RNw5EihYHB — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) July 19, 2023

The shoes feature an icy Tiffany blue midsole and outsole. The color extends through the tongue and laces, followed by the back heel. The uppers are covered with a reflecting water print, complete with Puma's logo in a clear color. Stewart's personal logo is featured on the tongue and back heel in white.

The shoes will be release on August 4, 2023 and will be available in full sizing on Puma.com and select Puma retailers. It's a great addition to the Puma Stewie line and it'll be fun seeing Stewart wear these for the rest of the season. What do you think of these? Could you see yourself hooping in a pair of these?