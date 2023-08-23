Nobody, not even Drew Barrymore, would have expected this.

Barrymore, one of America’s sweethearts and the host of The Drew Barrymore Show, was with actor-singer Reneé Rapp for an interview at the Upper Manhattan place until a man stopped them mid-sentence yelling, “Drew Barrymore!”

Rapp was quick to escort Barrymore as soon as she had assessed the situation. When the man–identified as Chad Michael Busto–had made himself known, he proceeded to make claims in saying that Barrymore knew him. “I'm Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am. I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York,” the man said.

It wasn't long before 92NY security surrounded the heckler and requested him to back away from the stage. Barrymore was then escorted off the stage by Rapp as soon as this happened.

Thankfully that didn’t stop the interview as Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp continued after a short break. The interview was about Rapp’s newest LP called ‘Snow Angel'.

What did Drew Barrymore have to say?

Representatives from the event mentioned that he was not, in fact, a known stalker. However, this wasn't the first instance that people have seen him in celebrity circles to cause commotion. Allegedly, Chad Michael Busto has been known to cause trouble for the attention of celebrities.

Though Barrymore is a known celebrity in any household, an insider stated that “that was the first time that ever happened to her.”

The NYPD did not press any charges under the circumstance that Chad Michael Busto willingly surrendered to authority after causing a ruckus.