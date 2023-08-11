Drew Barrymore has been an actress all of her life but prior to the current SA-AFTRA and WGA strike, the Never Been Kissed actress says she considered to go into interior design. In an interview with “Better Homes & Gardens' Style Maker” issue that happened prior to the strike, she said she really considered shifting gears.

“There was a long period of time when I thought I could go into interior design and that would make me happy,” she tells the magazine. “I could do all my thrifting and shopping; I could make things unique, I won’t ever be cookie-cutter. I thought I could even do a show around it. And that’s where I was headed when this woman called and was like, ‘Would you ever consider doing a talk show?'”

Barrymore's talk show is known to make guests feel at home. The technique clearly has been doing well for her audience as the show will be going into its fourth season this upcoming September.

“When people come in here, I want them to feel like they can put their feet up and never leave — no uptightness and no fancy sofas,” she says.

The actress who has grown up infant of eyes, says that she wanted to focus on a different approach compared to traditional talk shows.

“I didn’t want this, like, bizarre interview dynamic that I’ve been on the other side of my whole life, where you’re just expected to tell anecdotal stories,” she says.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs daily on CBS at 9:30 a.m. EST.