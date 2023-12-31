Can the Eagles get some momentum in Week 17 against the Cardinals?

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a pivotal clash against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. The significance of this showdown for Philly cannot be overstated. It's time to explore some daring forecasts for this highly anticipated game and dissect the potential outcomes for both squads on the football field. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Eagles in their upcoming game against the Cardinals.

Week 16 Win

The Eagles have gone through a very interesting journey in the 2023 NFL season. They currently hold an impressive 11-4 record as they approach the penultimate week of the regular season. In Week 16, they clinched a crucial triumph against the New York Giants. This further cemented their standing in the competitive playoff race. The team's unwavering grit and resolve have been evident throughout the season, with both the offense and defense rising to the occasion when it counted the most.

The Eagles enter Week 17 fresh off a significant victory that snapped a three-game losing streak. Philadelphia triumphed over the Giants, 33-25, on Christmas. Quarterback Jalen Hurts showcased his prowess by passing for over 300 yards. Unfortunately, a late third-quarter interception returned for a touchdown kept the Giants in contention until the final moments of the game. We'll see if the Eagles can do a much better job against the Cardinals.

Here are our bold predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles as they face the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 17 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

MVP-Caliber Showcase

In Monday's victory over the Giants, Jalen Hurts delivered a performance worthy of MVP consideration. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown. In addition, he showcased his dual-threat ability with an additional 34 rushing yards and a rushing TD. Notably, Hurts surpassed Cam Newton's 2011 record for single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with his 15th rushing touchdown of the season. Despite this impressive feat, Hurts faces a challenge. He has failed to throw multiple touchdowns in the last four games, putting the Eagles' passing attack in a slump. The stakes are high, with the Eagles eyeing the NFC East title if they secure victories in their final two games. This gives Hurts ample motivation to elevate his performance against the Cardinals in Week 17. We think he will do exactly that. Hurts should put up more than 300 yards again with two touchdowns.

Swift's Potential Surge

D'Andre Swift has been a consistent performer so far this season. However, his involvement in the passing game is limited. Despite this challenge, there's room for optimism against the Cardinals. Arizona has struggled defensively, ranking poorly in yards per carry allowed, rush EPA, and yards before contact per rush over the past seven games. Furthermore, the Cardinals have been susceptible to running backs. This provides Swift with an opportunity to exploit their defensive weaknesses. With recent games featuring efficient rushing attempts, Swift is poised for success in Week 17. We have him going over 80 rushing yards here.

AJ Brown's Striving for Scores

In Monday's win over the Giants, AJ Brown exhibited his prowess by catching six of 11 targets for 80 yards. Despite leading the team in receiving yards, he hasn't found the end zone in the last four games. In that span, he has posted a stat line of 28 receptions for 344 yards on 47 targets. Brown should break this touchdown drought as he faces the Cardinals in Week 17. We believe he will regain his scoring touch and contribute to the Eagles' offensive firepower.

I can’t stop watching this throw from Jalen Hurts. He threw it only where AJ Brown could catch it and that’s insane when you see Isaiah Simmons (who’s 6’4” with a 7’0” wingspan) try to get up and deflect it. Elite stuff from #1. pic.twitter.com/r2BaOuqQbR — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) December 26, 2023

Eagles Confront Uphill Battle

Philadelphia halted a three-game losing streak with a Christmas Day victory over New York. This outcome instilled confidence in Jalen Hurts and the team. However, the win revealed lingering flaws in the Eagles' performance. They failed to dominate as expected. Despite facing the struggling Cardinals, the Eagles' recent inconsistencies make it challenging to trust that this will be a convincing win. As they head into the final two weeks of the season, the Eagles are on a quest for consistency and a decisive display of their prowess against the Cardinals may just be what they need.

Looking Ahead

Week 17 holds significant implications for the Philadelphia Eagles as they prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals. With Jalen Hurts showcasing MVP-worthy performances, D'Andre Swift poised for a potential surge, and AJ Brown striving to rediscover his scoring touch, the Eagles enter the matchup with a mix of promise and challenges. They surely aim to secure victories in the final two games and try to lock up the NFC East title. To do that, the Eagles must address lingering flaws and demonstrate the consistency needed to overcome their uphill battle. The stage is set for a captivating showdown, and fans eagerly anticipate whether the Eagles can rise to the occasion and solidify their postseason aspirations.