Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift made fantasy managers who benched him after his one-carry performance versus the Patriots heavily regret their decision in Week 2. With Kenneth Gainwell out, Swift exploded against the Vikings on Thursday Night football, putting up a career-high 175 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. His night was highlighted by a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter, which led to the Eagles' final touchdown of the night.

His huge game not only won him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, but caught the attention of Eagles offensive coordinator, Brian Johnson. Following the game, Johnson said, “D’Andre's an explosive player and explosive playmaker. He had really, really good vision. He did a great job staying square,” via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philly.

After his 6.2 yards per carry performance, D'Andre Swift has certainly made a case for himself to become the featured back, or at least get more carries, when Gainwell returns. The Eagles gained Swift in a trade for the Lions after Detroit took Jahmyr Gibbs with their 12th overall pick. Though Swift often showed flashes of his potential, he did struggle with injuries during his time with the Lions and never played a full season in three years with the team.

It's uncertain if Kenneth Gainwell will be able to suit up for Week 3 versus the Buccaneers, but either way the Eagles face a tough run defense in the Bucs. The Bucs have yet to allow a 40-yard rusher through two games of the season which will provide a much harder test than the Vikings run defense.