Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Carter surprisingly popped up on the injury report for Week 6 ahead of Philadelphia's clash with the New York Jets. Carter was listed as a “DNP” with an ankle issue, according to Adam Caplan.

Carter has been one of the frontrunners for Defensive Rookie of the Year through the first five weeks of the season for the Eagles. Jalen Carter's status is now in question for Week 6, however, especially with him missing Thursday's practice.

Carter has looked like a steal with the 9th overall selection for the Eagles so far this year. Through the first five weeks, Carter has recorded 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 7 solo tackles. Carter has been a big reason for the Eagles starting the year a perfect 5-0, and a matchup against Breece Hall and the Jets could provide some challenges if Carter isn't able to play through his ankle injury.

The Eagles have allowed the league's least amount of rushing yards with Carter manning the middle, as opponents are averaging only 3.4 yards per attempt and have totaled only 306 yards through five games.

The Eagles are dealing with injuries to the rest of their defense as well, with defensive back Darius Slay not practicing due to a knee injury and linebacker Nakoke Dean practicing in a limited fashion due to a foot injury. Philadelphia doesn't have a bye week to get healthy until Week 10 this season.

We'll check back on Jalen Carter's official injury status for the Eagles Week 6 road game against the New York Jets as we get closer to Sunday.