On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles improved their 2023 record to a perfect 5-0. Although they were playing on the road at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Eagles were still able to churn out a 23-14 victory to continue their regular season dominance.

After the game, rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter noted the large amount of Eagles fans that had congregated in the stadium, making the environment seem more like a Philadelphia home game at times.

“We had really learned our snap. We had a lot of fans out there, so it was loud, so they had a little hand movement on the snap,” said Carter when speaking about anticipating the Rams' snap cadences, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. “…the fans helped for sure. Eagles fans help every week. It's always packed, away games, home games, whatever.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The Eagles are known to travel well, with many road destinations containing a large contingent of former Philadelphians who have since moved out of the City of Brotherly Love. SoFi Stadium, conversely, has become known to be a safe haven for visiting fanbases, with both Rams and Los Angeles Chargers games frequently cheering louder for the opposing team than the home one.

At 5-0 for the second straight season, Jalen Carter and the Eagles sit atop the NFC standings as they hope to defend their NFC title from a year ago. The Eagles will look to make it 6-0 in Week Six when they take on the New York Jets on the road. That game is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET.