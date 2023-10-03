The Philadelphia Eagles had an impressive 2022-23 season. They dominated the regular season to make it to the Super Bowl. One free-agent cornerback who has Super Bowl experience is reportedly bringing his talents to Philly. Bradley Roby is signing with the Eagles, per Jordan Schultz.

Philly adds to a stacked defense

Bradley Roby joins an Eagles team with aspirations to make a repeat appearance on the NFL's biggest stage. Roby, who has 3 career pick-sixes, has won a Super Bowl himself. His experience adds depth to Philly's defense, which is headlined by CB Darius Slay.

Slay is a five-time Pro Bowler who helped the Eagles lead the league in pass defense during the 2022-23 season. Slay and Roby should make things easier for QB Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense.

The Eagles offense has less pressure

Jalen Hurts and the talented Philly receivers and tight ends can more confidently rely on the Eagles defense to get stops. Philly's defense was great before, but adding a piece like Roby is the cherry on top.

In four games- all Philly victories- the Eagles have been able to outscore all of their opponents. However, Jalen Hurts' quarterback rating is slightly down from 2022. He has gone from a QBR of 68.3 to holding a 53.6, per ESPN. This downgrade is no big deal now that the bolstered Eagles' defense will likely take some pressure off of the defense.

Bradley Roby adds depth amid Philly injuries

Bradley Roby's Super Bowl experience should help the Eagles in their pursuit of a championship. But he will also provide some depth to a secondary that has been hit with injuries to starters Avonte Maddox and Justin Evans, as well as rookie Sydney Brown.