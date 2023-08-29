Cut days for NFL rosters are never easy for players as they get released from a team just ahead of the season. Cornerback Bradley Roby is going through it now after being released by the New Orleans Saints but went about it in a very sincere manner.

Roby broke the news of his release with a very kind message to the Saints and their fans. “Goodluck to my brothers and the Saints fans y’all deserve to be winners !,” Roby posted, adding the “WhoDat” hashtag at the end.

The Saints have depth in their secondary with perennial Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, Tyronn Mathieu and Marcus Maye but Roby is still a useful piece to a defense. The decision to move on seems to be a cost-cutting measure, as Roby was signed to a $3 million deal, per Spotrac.

Roby spent two seasons with the Saints after playing for the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, who traded him to New Orleans. In his two seasons in the bayou, Roby played in 27 games and recorded 59 combined tackles, 10 passes defended, one interception and one sack.

The Saints looked to find a trade for Roby amid outside interest, according to insider Jordan Schultz, but were not able to make one materialize. New Orelans will continue to make decisions about who to trim off of its roster as it looks to get down to 53.

Meanwhile, Bradley Roby should be scooped up before the season begins as rival teams look to add depth in their cornerback rooms.