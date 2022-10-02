The Philadelphia Eagles were riddled by injuries during the first half of their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a knock picked up by star cornerback Darius Slay. The Eagles DB was seen in the blue medical tent and shortly after walking into the locker room after picking up an apparent forearm injury in the first quarter. According to Eagles beat writer Chris Franklin, Philly is ruling Slay questionable to return to action in Week 4 vs. the Jaguars.

Darius Slay is questionable to return with a forearm injury and Jordan Mailata is questionable with a shoulder issue — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) October 2, 2022

It’s not just Slay who picked up an injury. Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is also questionable to return to action after suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter. He, like Slay, was seen in the medical tent before making the walk to the locker room.

Eagles fans will have to hold their breath in regards to Slay, especially considering fellow secondary member Avonte Maddox was also banged up in the first half. With two of their top DBs dealing with injuries, Trevor Lawrence could have an easier time picking apart the secondary and finding his guys.

With Slay in the locker room being evaluated, Zech McPherson was seen on the field in his stead. The Jaguars jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Eagles early on, and things could get worse if the defense can’t get its guys back on the field.

Slay sustained the injury after a collision with a teammate in the first quarter. He’s set to undergo X-rays on the injury and is considered questionable to return to action.