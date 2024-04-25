It's not unusual for the Philadelphia Eagles to be making splashy moves on the eve of the NFL Draft. In fact, you could argue it's actually one of the calling cards of the franchise. Under general manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles have maneuvered to select Carson Wentz, Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata, Devonta Smith, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter, among many other players, and Roseman might soon be looking to add another name to that list.
“Just got off the phone with a GM who says: ‘The Eagles are calling everyone, it feels like trying to move up. They’re one of the more aggressive teams,'” tweets Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Now while it shouldn't come as a huge shock that Howie Roseman is once again looking to move up in the draft to acquire top talent, how far the Eagles are trying to move up to remains a mystery. There was some speculation earlier in the week that Philadelphia would like to move up to a spot in the draft where they could get the top cornerback on their board. Whether that's Terrion Arnold, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean or someone else is still unknown, but it would likely involve Philadelphia moving up from the 22nd pick into the mid-teens.
There is also a more recent report from ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler that Philadelphia could be in the market for a pass-catcher, with ESPN's insiders speculating that a trade up for Philadelphia would be in hopes of netting either a top wide receiver or potentially former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers. Given the way most draft experts are expecting the 1st round to play out, in order to put themselves in a position to take either Bowers or one of the top three wide receivers (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze), Philadelphia would likely need to move up all the way into the top ten, which would be a much steeper price to pay than if they were to move into the 13-16 range, where the top cornerback in the draft will likely be selected.
Then again, this is all purely speculation. The Eagles surprised everyone last year, doubling up on the interior of their defensive line, taking Jalen Carter just one year after selecting Jordan Davis. But given the potential uncertainty of AJ Brown's status in the City of Brotherly Love, maybe Howie Roseman is hell-bent on finding himself an insurance policy.